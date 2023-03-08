Such protections would otherwise expire as The City moves beyond its COVID-19 State of Emergency, according to Preston.
“If we let protections expire overnight and without warning, we’re heading straight off an eviction cliff,” Preston said in a statement. “Extending these protections is crucial to making sure we can get remaining funds for rent relief to tenants in need.”
The City’s current policy does not prohibit all types of evictions, but does prevent the eviction of tenants whose debt has accumulated for reasons related to the pandemic beginning in July 2022.
Unpaid rent still accumulates as debt and landlords are not prohibited from collecting it — only seeking to evict someone on the grounds of nonpayment.
But those protections will end on the unspecified expiration date of an emergency proclamation issued by Mayor London Breed. (The emergency proclamation is separate from The City’s public health emergency that expired at the end of last month.)
Preston touted The City’s efforts to prevent evictions during the pandemic. That includes more than $71 million allocated to rent relief programs, of which about $24 million remains unspent and could aid another 3,000 households, Preston argued.
Tenant advocates have already signed on to Preston’s effort.
“This legislation is essential to provide a buffer of protection for San Francisco's low income tenant community. This is especially true as waves of coronavirus infection continue to impact us, both medically and economically,” Ora Prochovnick, director of litigation and policy at the Eviction Defense Collaborative, said in a statement.