“If we let protections expire overnight and without warning, we’re heading straight off an eviction cliff,” Supervisor Dean Preston said in a statement.

As much of the state, local and federal COVID-19 response fades away, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston wants to ensure pandemic-related eviction protections stick around a bit longer.

Preston announced Tuesday that he’s proposing a 60-day extension to The City’s current moratorium on evictions of people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-related reasons.

