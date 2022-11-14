Dean Preston, Supervisor District 5, speaking at the Tenderloin Center closure protest on the steps of City Hall

Dean Preston, Supervisor District 5, speaking at the Tenderloin Center closure protest on the steps of City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

GrowSF, which has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars behind recalling San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and backing moderate candidates this year, plans to focus its efforts on ousting Preston, a Democratic Socialist, in 2024.

The group announced the launch of a new alliterative effort, dubbed “Dump Dean." It formed a new political action committee to fund it, with the slightly less eloquent title “Coalition to Grow San Francisco - GrowSF PAC Opposing Preston for Supervisor 2024.”

