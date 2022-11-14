GrowSF, which has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars behind recalling San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and backing moderate candidates this year, plans to focus its efforts on ousting Preston, a Democratic Socialist, in 2024.
The group announced the launch of a new alliterative effort, dubbed “Dump Dean." It formed a new political action committee to fund it, with the slightly less eloquent title “Coalition to Grow San Francisco - GrowSF PAC Opposing Preston for Supervisor 2024.”
“Usually PACs and organizations will take a break, but we’re so focused on getting what’s best for San Francisco that we couldn’t wait to start this effort against Dean,” Steven Buss, Grow SF’s director, told The Examiner.
In a statement, Preston said he is not concerned with the political threats posed by GrowSF because “they are out of touch with the needs of our district and every time they have opposed our initiatives the voters have sided decisively with us.
"What does concern me is their toxic rhetoric and clumsy attempts to intimidate, bully and silence political voices they disagree with,” Preston added. “Toxic politics are not the way forward for San Francisco.”
Mayor defends record, but says patience might be necessary
Preston may be the only card carrying Democratic Socialist on the Board of Supervisors, but he’s hardly the only progressive. Supervisor Connie Chan will also be on the ballot in 2024, for example, assuming she seeks reelection.
So why Dump Dean, and not Connie? Much of the reason Preston is singled out boils down to his demeanor.
Preston is a persistent, provocative presence online and has become a magnet for hate from those to his right on the political spectrum, who view him as an impediment to housing development and unconcerned with crime.
“He’s unable to engage in politics in a good faith manner with a modicum of respect,” Buss said.
But Buss stresses that it’s not just a personality clash.
Preston is especially reviled by yes-in-my-backyard, or YIMBY, housing advocates who view him as obstructionist.
Buss also blasted Preston for endorsing John Hamasaki in the recent race for District Attorney. Preston was the only current member of the Board of Supervisors to do so, although Hamasaki won the backing of several mainstream Democratic organizations and former Supervisors.
GrowSF backed Breed-appointee District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, and views Preston’s endorsement of Hamasaki as abhorrent.
“He is so out of touch with what San Franciscans want,” Buss said.
Preston would argue the opposite.
GrowSF opposed Preston’s vacancy tax on the November ballot. Preliminary vote totals showed 64% of Preston’s constituents in District 5 supported the measure. Preston is a progressive, as is his district.
Comparing Preston’s record with GrowSF’s own voter guide in the recent election shows some overlap. Both supported Prop J, which maintained a car-free JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park.
But even on issues like transit, where the two could align, Buss said there is a disconnect. He noted that Preston advocates for free transit, a policy Muni leaders worry would cut pivotal revenue amid a decline in ridership.
One supervisor said The City is “creating a situation where you just have services one day and then they’re gone the next day”
Money
The two sides will likely play a game of “who’s the elitist.”
Buss described Preston as a “landowner who has inherited a lot of wealth who doesn’t understand the struggles of the working class.”
GrowSF's major donors aren't exactly of the working class, either. They include some names from the increasingly familiar roster of tech industry tycoons wading into city politics — Zack Rosen and Garry Tan each chipped in $25,000 in March.
It also received donations of $10,000 from Steve Huffman, the CEO of Reddit; $25,000 each from Nabeel Hyatt, general partner at Spark Capital Management, and Michael Seibel, managing director of Y Combinator; and $49,900 from Tali Rapaport, CEO of Career Puck.
Grow SF’s biggest single donor this year was Christian Larsen, executive chairman of Ripple, who pitched in $100,000.
Buss pointed out that Larsen backed Boudin in the June recall election, while GrowSF fervently supported Boudin’s ouster.
While $100,000 might sound like a lot to spend on an election, it’s not for Preston. He spent nearly that much backing his own measure, which shifts city elections to even years, this November.
The audits will focus on the six departments with “delegated authority”
Track record
Election results are not yet final, but GrowSF’s preferred candidates fared well this November.
Its three choices for the School Board are in the lead. Moderate Joel Engardio holds a narrow lead over incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar in District 4, while Supervisor Matt Dorsey is poised to defeat challenger Honey Mahogany. And after backing the recall of Boudin, GrowSF welcomes the apparent victory of Brooke Jenkins over Hamasaki in the race for District Attorney.
What happens to Preston in 2024 is anyone’s guess, but it’s a sure bet that it will be an expensive race.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.