San Francisco's ethics watchdog was spared the significant reductions to its budget first proposed by Mayor London Breed.
The budget agreement finalized this week by the Board of Supervisors and Breed restored the $2.3 million that Breed proposed slashing from the Ethics Commission, which is responsible for enforcing The City’s ethics laws.
The cut would have amounted to a loss of 40% of its staff and 32% of its funding over the next two years.
And while the money is only a small portion of The City’s $14.6 billion budget, supervisors and Ethics Commission leaders stressed the importance of its work, particularly given that 2024 is a major election year.
The mayor’s proposal sparked outrage from supervisors, including Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who said she was “appalled” during budget committee meetings last month.
Yvonne Lee, who chairs the Ethics Commission, wrote in a statement following Breed’s budget signing this week that the deal will “enable the commission to continue making meaningful progress in advancing the highest ethical standards in city government through its compliance services, public engagement, ethics education programs, and oversight functions.”
The budget restores funding for “essential programs,” threatened by the proposal, such as “the administration of campaign finance laws, ethics training and education, and enforcement,” Lee said.
The mayor’s office maintained that the positions on the chopping block were either vacant or impermanent. It planned to circle back with Ethics Commission leaders next year — when the steepest cuts were proposed to take effect — and engage in a long-term discussion about the commission’s staffing needs.
The cuts came as the mayor worked to erase a deficit of about $780 million over two years.
But reductions to the Ethics Commission didn’t sit well with supervisors, particularly in a city government not renowned for its moral bona fides.
Any cuts to the Ethics Commission are also certain to come under scrutiny due to the scandals that have plagued city government in recent years, including the arrest and conviction of former Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru on charges related to bribery.
The Ethics Commission is responsible for myriad tasks related to city elections, including operating a public-facing campaign finance dashboard and fielding complaints regarding potential campaign finance violations.
Voters agreed in a ballot measure last year to shift the elections of several major city positions — including the mayor — to even years. That means 2024 will be chock-full of political activity that the Ethics Commission will monitor.
The commission’s scope of work exceeds elections. It also investigates allegations made against people for violating city ethics rules, provides ethics training for city employees, and more.