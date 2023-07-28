BreedBudget.JPG

Mayor London Breed gives remarks before signing the city budget on July 26, 2023. 

 Adam Shanks/The San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco's ethics watchdog was spared the significant reductions to its budget first proposed by Mayor London Breed. 

The budget agreement finalized this week by the Board of Supervisors and Breed restored the $2.3 million that Breed proposed slashing from the Ethics Commission, which is responsible for enforcing The City’s ethics laws. 

