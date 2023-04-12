People congregate in the UN Plaza on the first day the Tenderloin Center is closed on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

People congregate in U.N. Plaza on the first day the Tenderloin Center is closed on Dec. 5, 2022. Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin put Mayor London Breed on notice Wednesday that he plans to ask her, in a meeting at U.N. Plaza, to outline a coordinated response to The City’s opioid overdose epidemic.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco’s highest-ranking supervisor wants Mayor London Breed to answer for The City’s most glaring social affliction — right at its epicenter.

