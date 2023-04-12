San Francisco’s highest-ranking supervisor wants Mayor London Breed to answer for The City’s most glaring social affliction — right at its epicenter.
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin put the mayor on notice Wednesday that he plans to ask her, in a meeting at U.N. Plaza, to outline a coordinated response to The City’s opioid overdose epidemic.
The announcement, made by Peskin during a Board of Supervisors meeting, marked an escalation in the strife between The City’s legislative and executive branches, which have attempted to shift responsibility for The City’s struggles onto one another.
“This is a challenge with many causes, and San Franciscans need to know how the mayor plans to bring the many resources she — and she alone — can deploy,” Peskin said.
In a statement to The Examiner, Breed’s office said it hasn’t been told how supervisors would handle the logistics of a meeting at U.N. Plaza, which include security, costs and public access.
However, Breed spokesman Jeff Cretan said the mayor “welcomes the board’s participation in the ongoing efforts to address the challenges around U.N. Plaza.”
“We have dedicated resources there and would appreciate support from the board to continue to tackle the issues around the area,” Cretan said.
It’s unclear if the Board of Supervisors can actually force Breed to participate in such a meeting.
City law requires that the mayor, at least once a month, to stand before the Board of Supervisors and field its questions at “one regularly scheduled meeting,” in order “to engage in formal policy discussions with members of the Board.”
The board is allowed to vote to schedule a special meeting outside of City Hall, but doing so requires 15 days advance notice. It can also, “in case of emergency,” hold a meeting outside City Hall.
Peskin told The Examiner he would consult the City Attorney’s office for further guidance.
He demanded Wednesday that Breed address San Francisco’s most persistent issues from U.N. Plaza, which sits adjacent to Market Street just a short jaunt from City Hall. It would serve as a stark backdrop to a conversation already loaded with controversy.
U.N. Plaza was the home of the Tenderloin Center, which operated as a de facto supervised drug consumption site until Breed closed it late last year. It’s also near the Market Street Whole Foods that announced its closure this week, citing persistent safety concerns.
Peskin noted Wednesday that the Board of Supervisors recently approved a $25 million increase to the police department’s overtime budget.
“Where are all The City agencies that can help make this public space safe and healthy and welcoming to all members of the public?” Peskin asked.
Last month, it was Breed heaping criticism on the Board of Supervisors, holding a press conference in the Tenderloin to accuse its members of delaying a vote on her proposal to fund police overtime and the expansion of community ambassadors.
After appearing to make some progress in slowing the opioid overdose epidemic last year, The City has seen an uptick in overdose deaths in 2023 — a trend some city leaders and harm reduction advocates tie to the closure of the Tenderloin Center.
The Tenderloin Center opened as one facet of Breed’s broad plan, announced with an emergency declaration in late 2021, to clean up the Tenderloin.
That plan faced criticism for allegedly pushing the Tenderloin’s longstanding problems into other neighborhoods. On Wednesday, Peskin warned the mayor not to repeat that mistake.
“This is not a one-time exercise, and if the answer is simply moving the problem to another neighborhood, then that’s where we’ll hold our next question time,” Peskin said.
Cretan outlined the administration’s “comprehensive” response to the rise in fentanyl overdoses, which includes increased policing, a new overdose prevention plan unveiled by the Department of Public Health, and advocacy for reforms to the state’s mental health laws.
“These are issues where we welcome broad support from the Board of Supervisors, and we all need to work together to push all of these solutions forward,” Cretan said.