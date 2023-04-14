After about two weeks of hotel stays, Sophanna Kong’s savings had run dry.
He was out of work and out of money, with nowhere to sleep but on the street after losing his job at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“I actually don’t know how to be homeless, so it was a weird situation. … I just walked around everywhere looking for the resources I could,” Kong said.
One night, with nothing more than a blanket to his name, Kong attempted to take shelter from the rain — but was moved along by a security guard.
“I was just trying to sleep anywhere that felt safe,” Kong said.
He eventually connected with The City’s Department of Public Health, which within two weeks helped place him in a new shelter-in-place hotel at the Hotel Diva in Union Square.
Kong was one of the more than 3,300 people who were taken in via San Francisco’s Shelter in Place hotel program, which began shortly after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and came to a close at the end of 2022.
To those who ran it, the program demonstrated governments’ ability, with a robust budget, to implement a fast and robust response to the deeply entrenched issue of homelessness in San Francisco.
And to some advocates, it shows The City can — and should — rapidly expand the number of shelter beds it has to offer to the unsheltered homeless.
The program’s value will play a role in the age-old debate over how San Francisco should respond to homelessness, which is reemerging as The City begins budget negotiations and embarks on a new five-year plan to address homelessness.
Rescue SF, an organization that advocates for solutions to homelessness in San Francisco, argues that The City should treat homelessness with the same urgency it would a natural disaster.
And while it wasn’t perfect, Rescue SF co-founder Mark Nagel believes the SIP Hotel Program has proven The City can do just that.
“The tragic experience of the pandemic and The City’s really urgent response shows that the city can quickly move large numbers of people off the streets when they have some place to go. That’s the key,” Nagel said.
Rescue SF isn’t alone in pushing for more shelter.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman introduced a resolution this week that would call on Mayor London Breed to fund an additional 2,000 shelter beds in her upcoming budget proposal.
The City’s own homelessness agency is also eyeing more shelter, albeit at a smaller scale. The five-year plan to address homelessness it unveiled on Friday called for 1,075 new shelter beds.
That proposal is, in part, based on what was learned during the operation of the SIP Hotel Program.
“Those lessons have really informed our modeling and the action areas we’re really putting a lot of emphasis on in the plan,” an agency spokesperson said about how the SIP Hotel Program influenced the new five-year plan.
The concept of The City’s Shelter In Place Hotel Program was simple. The virus had quickly decimated travel and tourism, leaving hotels empty. Meanwhile, The City was in desperate need of a place to safely shelter people experiencing homelessness in individual rooms, preventing the rapid spread of the virus.
Starting in April 2020, The City leveraged funding from California’s Project Roomkey — launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March 2020 to help cities to open non-congregate shelter options during the pandemic — to secure hotel rooms and offer them as shelter to people experiencing homelessness. The program rapidly expanded to more than 20 sites, amounting to an unprecedented expansion of The City’s shelter network.
At its peak, The City and nonprofits it contracted with oversaw more than 2,288 rooms across 25 sites. In total, a little more than half of those adults left the program and into a more stable situation, such as permanent housing, than what they had before they entered the hotel.
The City poured more than $200 million into sheltering people in hotels and other temporary sites over a two-year period, a mammoth investment that was ultimately rewarded with more than 1,600 people obtaining permanent housing.
San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) kept detailed data tracking those served, and the numbers tell the story of how the program played out.
For those living in the hotels in 2020 and later, the work to place people in permanent or stable housing proved enormously successful.
In Nov. 2020, California began a concerted effort to ensure people — many of whom had previously been unsheltered — were not kicked out onto the street when the program inevitably wound down.
Just under 800 people in the program were not eligible for housing placement, according to HSH, either because they didn’t meet the program’s qualification criteria or because they left their hotel prior to The City’s work to place SIP hotel guests in housing started in Nov. 2020.
The program, and in particular the scale of the program, HSH officials say, was one reason why The City saw a substantial drop in the most recent count of its unsheltered homeless population, from 5,180 in 2019 to 4,397 in 2022 (though it remained above the 2017 level).
The program’s success rate waned in the final months of 2022 as The City faced an end-of-year deadline, forcing the HSH to rapidly exit people from SIP Hotels. As the program wound down, and the rate of moves increased, the program’s clients more rarely ended up in housing. But HSH is still working with some of those who didn’t get placed in housing, a spokesperson told The Examiner.
In December 2022, the final month of the program, after getting to a better than 70% success rate placing people into housing throughout the rest of 2022, only half of the people being served by the program ended up in housing. They were instead offered temporary shelter and remain in the “housing location process,” according to HSH, which has promised to track their progress through this June.
HSH spokesperson Emily Cohen attributes this decline in success as a natural consequence of the those that remained as the hotels had closed. If they were still at the hotel by that point, there was a good chance the person staying at the hotel had already declined an offer of housing or faced some other barrier to obtaining housing, she said.
Taken as a whole, the SIP Hotel Program had a success rate that Cohen claims is “very good” compared to the average of 20% of all people experiencing homelessness who are, in normal circumstances, prioritized for and placed into permanent housing.
Lessons Learned
For the officials leading The City’s homelessness response, the SIP Hotel Program demonstrated the allure of non-congregate shelter. Unlike the stereotypical image of a shelter as a vast, open space filled with rows of beds, noncongregate shelters offer guests their own private space, like in a hotel room or tiny cabin.
“We just really learned a lot about the durability and stabilizing impact of non-congregate shelter,” Cohen said.
The same trends were seen where hotels were converted to shelter across the state through California’s Roomkey program.
Statewide, the Roomkey program proved effective at not only providing safe shelter for those who were already staying in congregate shelters, but also at enticing people off the street to come inside. About half of the people who entered the SIP hotel program were previously living unsheltered, according to city data, while others were staying in shelters that had to rapidly reduce capacity in order to allow social distancing between guests.
Researchers evaluating the program found Roomkey proved that people experiencing unsheltered homelessness are more likely to accept an offer of shelter if it’s for a private room instead of a bed in a congregate space.
Many of those taken in through Roomkey were among those with the most severe health challenges and highest needs, according to the Abt Associates study released in 2022. The challenges posed by this population were significant.
Aware of the challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness, SIP hotels offered varying degrees of medical services on site, such as health screenings and wellness checks.
The result? Fewer visits to hospital emergency rooms by people experiencing homelessness, according to a study released last year by researchers at UCSF and UC Berkeley.
“Our research highlights how a program for people experiencing homelessness, which was implemented quickly and out of necessity, had an impact beyond its primary goal of COVID mitigation,” Dr. Maria Raven, UCSF Chief of Emergency Medicine, in a statement accompanying the study.
Such progress didn’t come cheap, as the SIP hotels were eye-openingly expensive.
The City estimates that they cost about $225 per night per room, not counting the costs The City incurred trying to rehouse people as the program wound down. (The City stopped accepting new residents at SIP hotels in June 2021). Over two years, the SIP Hotel Program budget amounted to $213.5 million.
But there’s broad agreement that using hotels for shelter does not need to be so costly.
HSH is aiming for an average cost of about $170 per room, per night as it pursues “other semi- and non-congregate programs outside of those hotels that use a long-term lease model,” Cohen explained.
Nagel agrees that noncongregate can be cost effective. Without the pressure of the pandemic — which forced city officials to negotiate lease terms under duress in an effort to offer people a COVID safe space — The City can negotiate long-term master leases with hotel owners.
The Ansonia Hotel at 711 Post Street, which since last year has been a shelter operated by Urban Alchemy and paid for by The City, has winnowed costs down to $30,371 annually per bed, well short of what The City paid for SIP Hotels.
Rescue SF says it has reached out to hotel owners and already identified 1,000 hotel rooms that could be leased in the next year and has asked Mayor London Breed funding in the upcoming budget to pay for it. It’s also seeking funding for 1,000 leased apartments for permanent housing, which Nagel said would ensure “flow” through the shelter system, ensuring people move on.
“What 711 Post shows is that there’s another way to do this when you’re not under the gun during the pandemic,” Nagel said.
Nagel is urging The City not to focus solely on purchasing buildings, which can require such extensive capital improvements, but leasing them as a fast and immediate way to get people sheltered or housed.
“San Francisco can’t handle more of this,” Nagel said. “Get people off the streets now and get them well and do what you have to do.”
The SIP Hotel Program was not run without incident, and the hotels were not left immaculate. The City has settled several lawsuits stemming from allegations that the hotels were significantly damaged during their use as SIP hotels. For example, the owners of Hotel Union Square filed a $5.6 million claim for damages against The City in 2021, with negotiations ending in a proposed $5.3 million settlement
Some died during their use of the program. According the HSH data, 162 of the program recipients, or about 5%, died.
Another 130 were exited from the program because of their behavior, with HSH citing a safety concern, the agency’s data shows, and another 25 ended up in jail, prison or a juvenile detention facility.
And 468 program recipients, or almost one in every seven, left “by client choice or bed abandonment.”
To those pushing The City to expand non congregate shelter, this data demonstrates that mitigating unsheltered homelessness is a daunting task, yet the problem can be meaningfully ameliorated with significant investment of state, local and federal resources.
Episcopal Community Services, a nonprofit provider that is the largest recipient of city contracts for homeless services, operated eight SIP Hotels, including the Hotel Diva. At least 488 SIP Hotel guests moved into permanent housing, Episcopal Community Services told The Examiner.
With state funds through California’s follow-up to Roomkey, dubbed “Homekey,” Episcopal Community Services was able to buy Hotel Diva outright and convert it into permanent supportive housing — one of several COVID-19 shelter and housing investments that will outlast the pandemic in San Francisco.
When floor-by-floor renovations are complete, Hotel Diva will have dozens of units serving formerly homeless people — including Kong, who says he likes it there and has no plans to move.