The San Francisco Board of Supervisors signed off on a new permit Tuesday that will allow the promoter of Outside Lands to hold a second weekend of concerts on the Polo Field for three consecutive summers starting in 2024.
The concerts will functionally be a scaled-back version of Outside Lands, the infrastructure of which will be dismantled — save for the Polo Field stage — to allow for additional performances.
The single-headliner shows will each have a maximum capacity of about 65,000 people. Outside Lands’ promoter, Another Planet Entertainment, and the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department promise that the second weekend will have a significantly smaller effect on park access — Chain of Lakes Drive will remain open to car traffic — and adjacent neighborhoods.
Although the proposal stirred some opposition from Richmond and Sunset residents, city officials have pitched the concerts as a win-win.
Another Planet stands to profit from having a second weekend of major concerts. Meanwhile, The City will receive payments of $1.4 million if there are two concerts over the weekend, or $2.1 million if there are three concerts.
Responding to pressure to leverage the events to boost The City’s beleaguered downtown, Another Planet also agreed to hold free concerts in Civic Center Plaza, Union Square and the Embarcadero, although not necessarily on the same weekend as the Polo Field concerts.
Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond district, maintained her opposition to the concerts and argued that organizers had failed to adequately ameliorate the concerns aired by Richmond residents. She said Outside Lands’ impact on the neighborhood has been reduced in recent years, but there remain grievances about concert noise, park closures, and access to residential parking.
“Those are real concerns,” Chan said.
Supervisors Joel Engardio, who represents the Outer Sunset, and Myrna Melgar, whose district includes the Inner Sunset, both voted in favor of the permit approval.
The concerts were dreamed up not by Another Planet but by Recreation and Parks, which was scrambling for funding earlier this year as The City looked to close a two-year budget deficit of about $780 million.