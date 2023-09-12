Cuco performs at Outside Lands

The Outside Lands music festival, pictured above on Aug. 11, 2023, is getting another weekend of concerts in Golden Gate Park beginning next year.

More concerts are coming to Golden Gate Park.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors signed off on a new permit Tuesday that will allow the promoter of Outside Lands to hold a second weekend of concerts on the Polo Field for three consecutive summers starting in 2024.

