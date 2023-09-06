Fans watch Cuco perform at Outside Lands

Attendees of Outside Lands, pictured above watching Cuco perform in Golden Gate Park on Aug. 11, 2023, could have another weekend of concerts in the park next year after a city committee indicated a resolution allowing it was likely to pass.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The promoter of Outside Lands inched closer Wednesday to winning city approval to hold a second weekend of concerts in Golden Gate Park.

The Board of Supervisors appears supportive of Another Planet Entertainment’s proposal to follow Outside Lands with a second, pared-down weekend of single-stage concerts in the park for three years starting next year.

