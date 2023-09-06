The promoter of Outside Lands inched closer Wednesday to winning city approval to hold a second weekend of concerts in Golden Gate Park.
The Board of Supervisors appears supportive of Another Planet Entertainment’s proposal to follow Outside Lands with a second, pared-down weekend of single-stage concerts in the park for three years starting next year.
Mayor London Breed first announced the concept in May, but it did not receive its first day in front of the Board of Supervisors until a Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Due to the hesitation of Supervisor Connie Chan — who represents the park-adjacent Richmond District — the committee moved the matter forward without a recommendation one way or the other. However, supervisors acknowledged the proposal would likely have enough votes at the full board to pass.
“It’s an extension of something that I think has a tremendous positive impact on San Francisco,” said Supervisor Ahsha Safai.
The plan calls for a two- or three-day weekend of concerts at the Polo Field, where the stage would be left standing for a second week while the rest of the Outside Lands infrastructure is dismantled.
The smaller footprint would ostensibly mean the second weekend will induce fewer headaches for residents of the surrounding neighborhoods. Chain of Lakes Drive, which cuts through the park, would reopen to vehicle traffic.
Another Planet would pay The City $1.4 million for a two-day event, or $2.1 million for a three-year event, per year.
In response to calls from Chan to invite The City’s beleaguered downtown into the party, Another Planet also agreed to hold free concerts at the Embarcadero, Civic Center Plaza, and Union Square.
“I really appreciate that Another Planet Entertainment and Rec and Park have come to the table and really improved this proposal,” Chan said.
The company will also add $10,000 to the $25,000 it already pays community benefit funds annually in the Richmond and Sunset Districts.
Although Another Planet Entertainment, the Berkeley-based concert promoter, stands to profit from the concerts, they were actually the brainchild of San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.
The department found itself scrambling for revenue as The City looked to close a $780 million two-year budget deficit, and determined it could help plug the gap with more concerts.
A parade of labor representatives and business leaders stressed in public comments Wednesday that the concerts’ economic benefit extends well beyond The City’s bank account.
Chan lamented that the residents of her district are forced to “bear the brunt of the neighborhood impact for the rest of The City.”
Though she said she did not want to block the concerts, she argued that the organizers had not sufficiently outlined a plan that would ameliorate the concerns aired by people in the Richmond District.
Chan was accused this summer of slow-walking the proposal, but explained that the matter took so long to receive a hearing because the summer months are chock-full of budget negotiations followed by the supervisors’ annual August recess.