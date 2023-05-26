Mayor London Breed’s State of the City Address at Building 113 at Pier 70 on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Mayor London Breed delivering her 2023 state of the city address. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Aiming to mollify concerned San Franciscans, Mayor London Breed unveiled an ambitious plan to hire more than 200 new police officers on Friday.

The proposal, which will be a cornerstone of her upcoming budget, also calls for an expansion of non-uniformed civilian employees in the police department and continued funding for the community ambassadors who monitor San Francisco’s most troubled streets.

