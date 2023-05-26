Aiming to mollify concerned San Franciscans, Mayor London Breed unveiled an ambitious plan to hire more than 200 new police officers on Friday.
The proposal, which will be a cornerstone of her upcoming budget, also calls for an expansion of non-uniformed civilian employees in the police department and continued funding for the community ambassadors who monitor San Francisco’s most troubled streets.
“Combating the fentanyl crisis, preventing and reducing violent and property crime, and reducing the fear of crime in our city requires public safety resources and collaboration between SFPD, the District Attorney’s Office, other city agencies, community groups, and others,” Breed said in a statement. “This budget will deliver those resources as we also work to reform and expand our work to offer alternatives to policing so we can deliver on public safety.”
The plan unveiled Friday does not come with a specific price tag, though much of it is simply the continuation of spending already approved by city legislators. The exact scope will become clear when Breed drops her annual budget proposal on June 1, setting off a series of Board of Supervisors hearings.
Already, Breed is touting support from supervisors.
“San Francisco’s future depends on our maintaining safe, clean, accessible public spaces,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said in a statement. “As Vice Chair of the Board’s Budget and Appropriations Committee, I will work to preserve the Mayor’s public safety investments in police officer recruitment and retention, expanded ambassadors and street crisis response teams, and new resources to end open-air drug markets.”
Given The City’s grim economic outlook, the budget proposal will almost certainly include sweeping cuts. Breed ordered department heads to slash their budget proposals by 5% this year.
But public safety departments could be spared the fiscal hatchet, as Breed and city leaders aim to address persistent concerns about public safety that multiple public opinion polls — and election results — have shown are top of mind for San Franciscans.
During a back-and-forth at a special supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, Breed challenged legislators to adopt her upcoming public safety proposals without raking through them in search of potential savings.
It was reminiscent of the pressure she placed on supervisors as she unveiled an emergency, mid-year $25 million spending package for police overtime earlier this year.
Now, Breed will lean on Supervisors to sign off on a budget that continues to pay for community ambassadors, such as the Urban Alchemy employees that have become nearly ubiquitous in parts of the Tenderloin and Mid-Market neighborhoods.
The budget will also propose continuing to fund prosecutors in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office tasked with targeting fentanyl dealers, which were approved as part of a broader public safety package supervisors voted on earlier this year.
It will also aim to remedy the persistent problem of police staffing. Breed announced Friday that she plans to hire 220 new sworn police officers in the next two years.
Estimates vary, but the department claims to be more than 500 cops short, and the issue is not one of funding.
In recent years, Supervisors have approved significant increases in the police department’s budget, which reached $714 million this fiscal year, not including the $25 million in emergency overtime spending they approved mid-year.
But like many police departments in major cities throughout the country, San Francisco has struggled to lure new applicants. Meanwhile, it’s seeing many of its aging officers opt for retirement.
Breed’s plan calls for a new “dynamic” model of police academies. Rather than waiting to reach a threshold of qualified applicants before holding the academy — creating a lag time that prompts some candidates to jump ship — the department would start an academy when it sees fit.
Her budget will also include funding to implement new recruiting strategies, according to Friday’s announcement.
The mayor also announced plans to hire 22 new civilian “police service aids,” who are uninformed but can assist officers with tasks like filing reports on “low-priority incidents.”
In addition, she plans to establish a “Police Staffing Accountability Working Group,” with representatives from departments across city government to track things like officer overtime — which surged well beyond anticipated levels this year.