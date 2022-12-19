Michael Shellenberger, the author of 2021's "San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities," published a 50-tweet thread on Monday as part of the "Twitter Files," a series of internal company messages Musk has shared with Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss this month.
In multiple tweets, Shellenberger posted a picture of a receipt that the New York Post published in a 2020 story on the eventual president's son. The laptop was allegedly left behind at a Delaware repair shop, and the pictured receipt that the outlet published didn't include redactions of the younger Biden's phone number and email address.
Twitter's policy also outlaws the sharing of private information without a person's permission, including "contact information" and, specifically, "non-public personal phone numbers or email addresses." Public records show the phone number is registered to Biden, but the email address wasn't publicly available until the Post reported on his laptop.
The company, according to the policy, "may not treat the information as private" if it was "shared somewhere else" and "the owner has made it publicly available." Twitter also considers "the intent of the person sharing the information," pledging to take action if abuse or harassment is intended.
Twitter also banned Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz after she reached out to Musk for comment on a story in which she and Drew Harwell reported that the Los Angeles Police Department is yet to find a connection between the Twitter account tracking Musk's jet and the billionaire's allegations that a stalker blocked and jumped on the hood of a car driving his son.
A critic of The City's use of supervised consumption sites, Shellenberger told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time that he was covering a "secret and illegal medical experiment."
Musk has not tweeted much since publishing a poll asking if he should stay on as Twitter's CEO. The 51-year-old, who testified just last month he would seek a successor, said he would honor the results of the poll, which finished with nearly 58% of respondents saying he should no longer run the platform.
Musk did, however, retweet the first part of Shellenberger's thread.