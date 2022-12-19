Outside of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters

Days after Twitter broadened its anti-doxxing policy, "San Fransicko" author Michael Shellenberger tweeted Hunter Biden's personal email address multiple times in a single thread. 

Days after Twitter suspended several journalists whom owner Elon Musk said violated the platform's policies against doxxing, the author of a controversial book about San Francisco has published what appears to be Hunter Biden's personal email address on the social network.

Michael Shellenberger, the author of 2021's "San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities," published a 50-tweet thread on Monday as part of the "Twitter Files," a series of internal company messages Musk has shared with Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss this month.

