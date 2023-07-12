The City is poised to create a new office solely dedicated to serving victims of crime.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani secured funding in this year’s proposed city budget to establish the Office of Victim and Witness Rights, which was mandated by the passage of Proposition D last June.
The Office of Victim and Witness Rights is intended to better coordinate services for victims of crime, regardless of whether or not the incident is ever reported to police or the perpetrator faces charges.
“I know it’s going to save money, and it’s also going to save lives,” Stefani told The Examiner in an interview last week.
The funding for the office — assuming the proposed budget is adopted by the Board of Supervisors next week and signed into law by Mayor London Breed — follows through on at least part of the promise of Proposition D, which requires the Office of Victim and Witness Rights to establish a plan to consolidate The City’s myriad victim services under one umbrella within one year.
Still, opponents of Prop D — passed by nearly 60% of The City’s voters — argued that the measure amounted to an unnecessary, unfunded mandate.
Much of the work to establish such an office has already been undertaken by the mayor’s office, Stefani said. Stefani hopes to have the office staffed by the fall — four positions are funded in the budget — and a consolidation plan underway by the end of the year, assuming the Board of Supervisors supports it.
In a labyrinthian city government, several departments offer services relevant to victims of crime, including the Human Rights Commission, the Department of Public Health, and the Department on the Status of Women. But for the victim, navigating those services can be bewildering.
Proposition D will not only consolidate those services but also require the office to survey the crime victims it supports to gauge its impact and inform potential gaps in The City’s offerings for victims. It will make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on how support for victims can be improved.
Crimes often go unreported, Stefani argues, and people should have a place to go whether their business was broken into or their passport was stolen.
“As a city, as a public servant, we owe that to our citizens,” Stefani said.
Proposition D raised eyebrows both because of its timing — it arrived on the ballot at the same time former District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled — and because of its sponsor.
Stefani was the first supervisor to endorse the recall and was widely believed to be a potential candidate to replace him. Critics surmised that Proposition D was a means by which power could be wrested from the district attorney’s office, which has a Victim Services Division.
Stefani reiterated to The Examiner that she did not intend to place Proposition D on the same ballot as the Boudin recall. She also emphasized that The City’s Office of Victim and Witness Rights will support even those who never interact with the criminal justice system.
“I definitely think that it got caught up in the polarizing nature of the recall, and some people had negative impressions of what we were trying to do,” Stefani said. “That did a huge disservice to victims and actually was quite disappointing to me.”
Some questioned the cost and need to add another layer of bureaucracy to city government.
“We’ve seen this play out before: in November 2020, voters passed Proposition B to establish a Department of Sanitation and Streets. But no funding was allocated, and the high administrative cost of creating a new department means voters may not see cleaner streets anytime soon,” The Chronicle wrote in an editorial encouraging readers to vote against the measure. “It’s for this reason and others that, while crime and domestic violence in San Francisco are serious problems that need to be addressed, this measure has failed to garner support even from the people it was designed to serve.”
Stefani maintains that she’s not a fan of bloated government and believes the plan will make it more efficient.
The controller’s office estimated staffing an Office of Victim and Witness Rights would cost $700,000 a year. The funding in this year’s budget is for four positions, $800,000. In an analysis, the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s Office noted, “the costs of establishing this new office and implementing these efforts have not been provided and are likely to be significant.”
Staffing the office is only part of the work that lies ahead. To fulfill the promise of Proposition D, The City will have to fund the right to counsel for victims of domestic violence.
It has some idea of what that might cost — between $1 million and $3 million annually — based on an analysis conducted last year by Open Door Legal, a nonprofit that advocates for universal access to legal representation for those who require it.
But by providing legal representation to 1,000 domestic violence victims every year — for reference, police responded to about 3,300 domestic violence calls in San Francisco in 2021 — they could save The City $13 million in future costs, such as medical and mental health treatment.
Stefani believes it’s not only a moral imperative but makes fiscal sense and could pay for itself.
“We thought it was relatively cheap for the return on investment,” Stefani said.