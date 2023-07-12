Supervisor Catherine Stefani speaking at the grand opening of Francisco Park

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani speaks at the opening of Francisco Park in 2022. 

The City is poised to create a new office solely dedicated to serving victims of crime.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani secured funding in this year’s proposed city budget to establish the Office of Victim and Witness Rights, which was mandated by the passage of Proposition D last June.

