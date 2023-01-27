Video Shows Struggle Over Hammer and Attack on Paul Pelosi

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she has no intention of watching the video or listening to the 911 call of the attack on her husband.

Officials publicly released footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, as well as the 911 call he made in regards to the incident, Friday morning. 

CNN's Manu Raju shared on Twitter that when asked whether or not she had watched the video or listened to the 911 call, Pelosi told reporters, "I have not heard the 911 call. I have not heard the confession. I have not seen the break in and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life." 

