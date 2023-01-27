Officials publicly released footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, as well as the 911 call he made in regards to the incident, Friday morning.
CNN's Manu Raju shared on Twitter that when asked whether or not she had watched the video or listened to the 911 call, Pelosi told reporters, "I have not heard the 911 call. I have not heard the confession. I have not seen the break in and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life."
David DePape allegedly sought to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage before attacking her husband Paul in the early morning hours of October 28
On Wednesday, a San Francisco judge granted a motion that some news outlets, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, filed in order to grant the release of 911 audio, police interviews, surveillance footage and the body camera recordings from that night.
Officers arrested DePape on Oct. 28 for allegedly breaking into the Pelosi home and asking for Nancy Pelosi's whereabouts.
They alleged that DePape struck Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer after officers directed the two to drop the object, which they had been struggling over.
In his interview, DePape allegedly told officers that he intended to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage because of her leadership of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives.
The video, released Friday, shows officers walking up to the Pelosis' door and knocking. DePape and Pelosi open the door and greet the officers, all while both men are holding the hammer.
"Drop the hammer," an officer instructed DePape. He responded "Um, nope," before pulling it from Pelosi's hand and striking him in the head.
DePape was brought to the ground and restrained by officers.
David DePape compared himself to a freedom fighter standing against tyranny in an interview with police
Nancy Pelosi's statement echoes sentiments she shared Thursday with reporters on Capitol Hill. “I mean, it would be a very hard thing to see an assault on my husband’s life,” she said, according to NBC.
The attorney for David DePape, the alleged attacker, criticized the release, calling it a "terrible mistake"
"Releasing this footage is disrespectful to Pelosi and serves no purpose except to feed the public desire for spectacle & violence," his attorney added, according to KPIX.
Last month, DePape pleaded not guilty to state felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official.
In October, he pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official, as well as assaulting a federal official's family member.