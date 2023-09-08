Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, pictured above at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 14, 2023, said Friday that she will run again for Congress. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

After months of speculation, House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi signaled Friday that she will seek another term in Congress.

If elected, the 83-year-old Pelosi would serve her 19th full term in the House of Representatives.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com