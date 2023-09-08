After months of speculation, House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi signaled Friday that she will seek another term in Congress.
If elected, the 83-year-old Pelosi would serve her 19th full term in the House of Representatives.
“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”
Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987 and became the first female Speaker of the House in 2007.
She served as minority leader when Democrats lost control of the House in the 2010 election, but regained the Speaker post when they regained the majority in the 2018 election. She agreed to a four-year term limit and honored that commitment in 2022 by agreeing to step down.
In 2022, the House Democratic Caucus named Pelosi "Speaker Emerita.”
Pelosi’s announcement was welcome news to Honey Mahogany, chair of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, for several reasons.
Mahogany believes Pelosi’s well-documented ability to fundraise for Democrats will prove important in the 2024 election, in which President Joe Biden will seek a second term. She also credited Pelosi for an ability to win resources on behalf of San Francisco, which is still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having a senior congressperson advocating for The City is going to be a really huge win for San Francisco,” Mahogany said.
Pelosi quickly made waves arriving in Congress more than thirty years ago, using her first speech to address the AIDS crisis that was, at the time, both ravaging San Francisco and politically taboo.
After ascending to the top position in the House, Pelosi helped steer the Affordable Care Act to passage in 2010.
More recently, she led the House through the tumult of the Trump years, in which the House impeached the president twice.
During the pandemic, Pelosi shepherded Congress’ COVID relief legislation.
Her decision to seek reelection will have ramifications far down the line in San Francisco politics.
State Sen. Scott Wiener was openly eyeing Pelosi’s seat, but had maintained that he would respect Pelosi’s decision should she seek reelection.
Pelosi’s announcement Friday means Wiener will likely stay put.
“I think certainly it makes things a little more simple and allows people to sort of plan their next steps,” Mahogany said. “Everyone was waiting to see what she would do, and now that we know, people can plan for the future.”
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman had expressed interest in Wiener’s seat if Wiener were to run for Congress. Mandelman represents a district that includes the Castro and Noe Valley neighborhoods and cruised to reelection in 2022.
Wiener did not reference Pelosi directly, but wrote on X “(loving) our work in the Senate,” where he will apparently remain.
“We’re doubling down on our commitment to a better future!” Wiener wrote.
Though a regular target of conservative media, Pelosi remains popular and powerful in San Francisco. She was honored by the Board of Supervisors in a resolution earlier this year.
“Great news for San Francisco and the country,” Supervisor Ahsha Safai wrote on X on Friday. “(Pelosi) will run again next year to keep working for us and return Democrats to the majority. Count me in!”
Assemblymember Matt Haney echoed that sentiment.
“With the threats to our democracy as real as ever, I'm so grateful that our Congresswoman, Speaker Emeritus @TeamPelosi, made the decision to continue to serve and represent San Francisco,” Haney wrote on X. “We absolutely need her.”