Rincon Hill neighborhood buildings as seen on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Buildings in Rincon Hill. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Downtown San Francisco is undergoing existential change, as is apparent to anyone who has walked through it on a Monday morning or Friday afternoon since March 2020.

Now Mayor London Breed is formally asking how The City can be a catalyst in its next evolution.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com