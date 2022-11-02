City Hall Van Ness side

Many top City Hall officials still don't comply with the 1999 Sunshine Ordinance that requires them to maintain a daily public calendar that documents who they’re meeting with and what they’re talking about. 

San Franciscans have long held a healthy skepticism of their own government.

That’s why, in 1999, voters approved a Sunshine Ordinance that forces top city officials to maintain a daily public calendar that documents who they’re meeting with and what they’re talking about.

