San Franciscans have long held a healthy skepticism of their own government.
That’s why, in 1999, voters approved a Sunshine Ordinance that forces top city officials to maintain a daily public calendar that documents who they’re meeting with and what they’re talking about.
The law allows citizens and the media a window into the goings on of city leaders, many of whom have received crushingly low approval ratings in recent voter polls.
But there remains a lack of uniformity in how those officials interpret the law, which may be as relevant today as ever thanks to the widespread distrust San Franciscans have of city government.
As a test of their compliance with the law, The Examiner requested the public calendars for September of all 11 members of the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 21.
The law was amended in 2015 to extend the public calendar requirement to the Board of Supervisors, not just the mayor and every department head. It requires the calendar to be turned over within three days.
As of Wednesday, more than a full week after the request was made, eight of the 11 supervisors had turned over a calendar in one form or another. Supervisors Gordon Mar, Dean Preston and Catherine Stefani had not.
What The Examiner received varied in format and often disregarded the requirement that a supervisor disclose the topic of a work-related meeting with fewer than 10 people in attendance.
For example, Supervisor Aaron Peskin had “lunch with Pester” on Sept. 27, but the purpose of their lunch was not disclosed. When The Examiner followed up, Peskin’s office issued a new calendar that described it as a “social lunch” with Bob Pester.
If this were a purely social lunch, it would not have needed to be disclosed on the calendar at all. If it was related to Peskin’s role as a supervisor, the disclosure remains inadequate, as city law would require the calendar to disclose that Pester is the executive vice president, San Francisco region, for BXP, a massive commercial real estate development company.
Supervisor Connie Chan’s calendar showed a meeting with Recology executives Jamario Jackson and Dan Shea, as well as lobbyist David Noyola. Its purpose was unstated.
After The Examiner pointed out the calendar’s noncompliance with city law, Chan’s staff provided an updated version that disclosed the topic of discussion with Recology executives was a “meet and greet and D1 (District 1) concerns.”
The public calendar requirement has long been a thorn in the side for public officials and those tasked with enforcing it.
“It is a persistent issue, and several cases have been brought where we see noncompliance,” said Dean Schmidt, a member of the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force. “We do see people who simply don’t keep a calendar as the law requires. We even more often with people who do keep a calendar, see that they do not seem to understand the requirement that they state the substance of a meeting.”
One solution might be training for those required to comply with the law.
“The calendar requirement seems to be somewhat mysterious to some people when they appear before us. We often get cases where we get — I don’t think it’s disingenuous, but we get people who say we’ll do better in the future, we need to improve our process,” Schmidt said.
Longtime — and often controversial — local activist Michael Petrelis has filed a complaint against Supervisors Shamann Walton and Rafael Mandelman with The City’s Sunshine Ordinance Task Force for failing to turn over a calendar that complied with city law.
(The Examiner’s own inquiry was prompted after Petrelis emailed multiple news outlets to express his frustrations).
Walton’s staff turned over his September calendar upon The Examiner’s request. It contained numerous personal tasks, such as time blocked off to read the newspaper or get a haircut, but did not detail all of his meetings. An aide for Walton said she would return an updated version by the end of the week, which did not happen.
When Petrelis requested Walton’s calendar for all of 2022, he was initially told the office did not have any such records, he said. This prompted his complaint to the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force.
“This is a strong argument why we need the supervisors either voluntarily complying with my request that they post these calendars on their city-funded website, or this need be a ballot measure put before the voters,” Petrelis said.
Petrelis has had an interest in public calendars for years, but it was renewed recently as he advocates for the preservation of The Castro Theater. He’s pushed for supervisors to proactively post their calendars online, but to no avail.
“I don’t have the bandwidth to take what I have received and share it. I am a proud, hardcore open government advocate and now that I have obtained many of their calendars, the burden should not be on me to share them,” Petrelis said. “I believe there is going to be widespread interest among the voters, among the citizens regarding these calendars and learning who their supervisors are meeting with, what they’re discussing.”
The supervisors are not the only public officials who have come under scrutiny for failing to disclose the nature of their meetings.
Last December, The Examiner documented how Mayor London Breed failed to disclose the topics of her meetings with several high profile groups, including the Union Square Alliance, in the days after high-profile retail theft occurred in the area.
But context is important. Schmidt noted that The City’s law is “about as good in terms of transparency as you would see in any jurisdiction in the United States.
“We sort of have to find some our own solutions without looking elsewhere because of some of these somewhat novel provisions. It does make it a little more interesting, but sometimes we’re just trying to define terms that really have never been looked at before, because they don’t exist anywhere else,” Schmidt said.