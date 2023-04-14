NoeValleyTownSquare_13Apr2023-611.JPG

Noe Valley Town Square opened in 2016, but has been toiletless forever because the initial funding wasn’t substantial enough to pay for one.

Despite consternation from some City leaders, Noe Valley Town Square is poised to receive a new public toilet.

After drawing scrutiny for its exorbitant $1.7 million tag and two to three-year construction timeline, the public toilet planned for Noe Valley has trimmed back its costs and been bolstered by a private donation that should allow the project to move forward.

