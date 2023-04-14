Despite consternation from some City leaders, Noe Valley Town Square is poised to receive a new public toilet.
After drawing scrutiny for its exorbitant $1.7 million tag and two to three-year construction timeline, the public toilet planned for Noe Valley has trimmed back its costs and been bolstered by a private donation that should allow the project to move forward.
Portrayed as another example of San Francisco’s penchant for making things harder than they have to be, the toilet is now set to be installed for a fraction of the initial estimated price — pending approval by the Board of Supervisors.
A prefabricated restroom will be donated and installed by Volumetric Building Companies and Public Restroom Company, at an estimated value of $425,000, shaving down costs from The City’s initial plan for a custom designed and built option.
The remainder of costs related to preparing the site for installation will amount to an estimated $300,000, according to the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, which oversees the city-owned Noe Valley Town Square.
They’ll be covered, and then some, by a $1.7 million grant that was secured by Assembly Member Matt Haney. Gov. Gavin Newsom had threatened to withhold the grant amid the widespread condemnation the toilet project initially received.
Apart from such handwringing, the toilet’s arrival will be welcomed by the neighborhood advocates who have campaigned for one for years.
Noe Valley Town Square opened in 2016, but has been toiletless forever because the initial funding wasn’t substantial enough to pay for one.
Billed as a community gathering space, it hosts a wide array of events, including a farmers market and yoga classes. Its supporters have long advocated for a public restroom at the site.
“I know the folks in Noe Valley are looking forward to getting their bathroom,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes Noe Valley, at a committee hearing on Wednesday.
The cost of the project has decreased, but the $1.7 million state grant paying for it has not.
Thus, with the extra cash in hand, The City plans to buy and install a second modular bathroom in Precita Park in Bernal Heights.
Ex // Top Stories
SFO passengers will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, food, beverages and shopping through a contactless mobile ordering system
The Golden State took the gold in a key category
The NeighborNest, a key resource for homeless families, was set to reopen. Then Elon Musk arrived.
Like Noe Valley Town Square, Precita Park has been at the top of Recreation and Park’s list of public spaces in need of a restroom.
If money remains available after the Precita Park bathroom, Recreation and Park will look for a third potential site to receive a bathroom (Mandelman suggested Duboce Park).
The only vocal opponent to the revised plan has been organized labor, which opposes The City’s acquisition of a bathroom built out of state and argues that such structures should be built by local workers.
"We built the Salesforce Tower, we built the Golden Gate Bridge, we can build a toilet and we can do it for less than $1.7 million, frankly,” said Rudy Gonzalez, executive secretary treasurer of the San Francisco Building Trades Council.
Public Restroom Company is based in Nevada, a state listed on those that until recently San Francisco has refused to do business in due to their discriminatory laws.
Though it was prefabricated out of state, the bathroom’s donors have committed to using union labor for the installation process, according to Recreation and Park staff.
The Board of Supervisors will have to approve both the $1.7 million state grant and the $425,000 gift from Public Restroom Company and Volumetric Building Companies.
The Recreation and Park Commission voted in favor of the project by a 5-2 margin in February.
Not only was the restroom manufactured outside of San Francisco, it had been used as a demonstration model for trade shows for about a year — a history that gave some Recreation and Park commissioners pause.
After a hearing Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors’ budget committee moved the issue to the full board for a vote with a recommendation for or against it.
Construction is expected to begin in late summer or early fall, pending Board approval.