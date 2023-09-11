California Reparations Interim Report

Copies of the interim report issued by California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans are seen at the Capitol in Sacramento on June 16, 2022. A majority of registered voters responding to a statewide poll say they oppose the report's recommendation to make cash payments to Black Californians descended from an enslaved ancestor. 

More than half of registered voters in the Bay Area oppose cash payments to descendants of enslaved Black people as reparations, according to a statewide poll published this week.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies on Sunday published poll results indicating that 59% of California voters, and 52% in the Bay Area oppose the California Reparations Task Force's recommendation to create a guaranteed income program for Black Californians who are descended from an enslaved person.

