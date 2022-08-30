Leanna Louie will challenge the San Francisco City Attorney's decision to strike her from the November ballot as a candidate for District 4 Supervisor.
Louie's attorneys notified the City Attorney's Office of the challenge, which will play out in San Francisco Superior Court.
Louie was removed from the ballot by City Attorney David Chiu and Elections Director John Arntz last week after she failed to prove her residency in the district.
Investigators with the City Attorney's Office outlined how Louie "had substantial, ongoing ties to residences in other supervisorial districts – including District Ten as well as Districts Nine and Eleven – in the same time frame that she also claims she was taking steps to establish domicile in District Four."
Louie said little at a rally to support the launch of her legal challenge outside City Hall on Tuesday, instead allowing her attorneys to do the talking.
The case will center on a simple question — where in San Francisco was Leanna Louie actually living this Spring?
Louie's attorneys portrayed a political aspirant so consumed by her involvement in the campaign to recall former District Attorney Chesa Boudin that it took weeks to finalize her move to the Sunset District.
She was a resident of District 4 for more than the legally-required 30 days before launching her candidacy, they argued.
In a veer toward the conspiratorial, Louie's attorney Daniel Chung argued that Louie was struck from the ballot without due process, which amounts to an "attack" on her rights days before ballots are set to be printed.
"Is this a deliberate act? I don't know. But it strongly points to the suspicion of a concerted effort to remove Ms. Louie from the ballot and make it extremely difficult for her to get back into the race," Chung said.
The court will be forced to make a decision quickly, as the deadline for the ballot to be finalized is Sept. 7.
Until Tuesday, Louie had stopped accepting campaign donations but otherwise remained mum on her plans.
In a message on her campaign website, Louie wrote that her campaign for District 4 Supervisor — which includes The Outer Sunset — has been “put on hold.”
As of Tuesday morning, Louie had not posted any messages on her Facebook or Twitter pages in the wake of Chiu’s decision, which was announced last Friday.
Though she garnered headlines, the embattled candidate is at a severe financial disadvantage to her two opponents, according to campaign finance disclosures tracked by The City’s Ethics Commission.
Louie has raised about $21,000, which is substantially less than the nearly $150,000 reported by incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar and even further below challenger Joel Engardio, who has already reported $335,000 in donations.
The investigation by the City Attorney’s office into Louie’s residency was sparked by reporting in Mission Local, which revealed that Louie had voted in District 10, not District 4, in the April city election.
By casting a ballot in District 10, Louie attested to it being her residence.
But in order to qualify as a candidate for District 4 Supervisor, Louie had to have lived at her Sunset District home — which she rented on a month-to-month basis — at least 30 days prior to declaring her candidacy in June.
The City Attorney Office’s investigation, posted in its entirety on its website, details how Louie maintained a presence at multiple homes throughout the city, including at her family's longtime home in District 10.
After voting in the April election, Louie did not re-register to vote in District 4 until May 7, after the deadline to do so in order to be a candidate there.
Louie's attorneys explained Tuesday that she was active in promoting the recall of Chesa Boudin and simultaneously attempting to move to District 4.
"Ms. Louie did the best she could to move as quickly as she could," said Christine Linnenbach, he attorney.
Louie will argue that she was in the process of relocating to the District 4 residence in April and had not yet completed the transition when she voted from her family's District 10 home. But she was fully moved in by mid-April, before the deadline to be eligible as a candidate, she contends.
Louie's attorneys also contested claims that Louie may have committed voter fraud by casting a ballot from a home in which she was no longer living. She completed the move-in on April 15, nearly two weeks after she voted by mail.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who also played a leading part in the Boudin recall, has referred questions of potential voter fraud to Attorney General Rob Bonta to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Louie submitted a number of documents to back up her claim of residency on 35th Avenue, including a receipt for a mattress delivery to the home in March.
"What more does somebody have to do to demonstrate that they live some place," asked attorney Christine Linnenbach.
In its original report, the City Attorney's Office noted that much of the documentation establishing Louie's residency on 35th Avenue is dated in recent weeks and does not apply.
After an interview with Louie, investigators determined that "where Ms. Louie currently sleeps on any given night may change on a daily basis."
"And while she does have a month-to-month lease for an address in District Four and a number of her friends and acquaintances have visited her at that address, Ms. Louie simultaneously owns a home in District 11 where her fiancé and her sons reside," the City Attorney's report concludes. "Meanwhile, she continues to spend nights at her family home in District Ten and spends nights at a District Nine address that she has used for business purposes."
Louie initially attempted to dismiss questions about her residency earlier this month, but drew criticism for a Facebook post in which she referred to Mission Local journalist Joe Eskenazi, who is Jewish, as “EskeNAZI.” It prompted a call from The Examiner's editorial board for Louie to withdraw from the race.
A political newcomer, Louie’s campaign attempted to carry momentum from her prominent role in the recall movement that ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June. She made public safety a cornerstone of her campaign for Supervisor.
“District 4 has been hit hard with property crimes, violent attacks, brazen robberies, vandalism, and smash & grabs which greatly affect the quality of life for local residents and small businesses,” Louie’s website states.
Louie’s attorney, Christine Linnenbach, could not be reached for comment on Monday. Louie has not responded to several messages from The Examiner seeking comment.