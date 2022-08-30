Leanna Louie fist raise

Leanna Louie holds up her fist at a rally outside City Hall on Tuesday where she announced a challenge to a City Attorney decision striking her from the November ballot as a District 4 supervisor candidate.

 Adam Shanks/The Examiner

Leanna Louie will challenge the San Francisco City Attorney's decision to strike her from the November ballot as a candidate for District 4 Supervisor. 

Louie's attorneys notified the City Attorney's Office of the challenge, which will play out in San Francisco Superior Court. 

