Downtown San Francisco is undergoing existential change, as is apparent to anyone who has walked through it on a Monday morning or Friday afternoon since March 2020.
Now Mayor London Breed is formally asking how The City can be a catalyst in its next evolution.
Breed’s office announced Thursday that it issued a request for interest from property owners, developers, and architects looking to transform dust-gathering downtown offices into something — anything — different.
Long considered a barrier to development, City Hall is essentially asking how it can not only get out of the way but help accelerate downtown’s rebirth.
“What became very clear as we watched the work-from-home trend take hold of our downtown is we need to diversify our economy for the long-term health of our downtown,” said Anne Taupier, the director of joint development at the Office of Economic and Workforce Development who helped draft the RFI. “We need to be looking at a broader mix for our downtown, and this is one piece of that puzzle.”
Why now?
Breed and other city leaders are scrambling to stem downtown’s increasing office vacancy rates, which reached a record high of nearly 30% in the first quarter of 2023.
Long the driver of San Francisco and the Bay Area’s economy, downtown’s economic lethargy is causing an array of consequences. The City is struggling to address a $780 million budget deficit over the next two years, transit agencies like BART have been unable to lure back riders, and the dearth of office workers has caused property values to crater.
The hollowing out of downtown, and San Francisco’s slow recovery relative to other major cities, has also placed a harsh national spotlight on City leaders they’d prefer to avoid.
“By providing support to our departments and giving us important insights on what is working in office to housing conversions and conversions in general throughout the city, city stakeholders can make a real difference for economic recovery, and our city for everyone,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.
“We have an extraordinary opportunity right now to think big, think creatively, and decide what we want the future of downtown to be,” she said.
But officials point to key recent developments that make this the right time to solicit ideas for a new downtown.
The office market had been holding relatively steady, but recent building sales have helped set a new benchmark for downtown property values. For example, the 13-story Wells Fargo tower at 550 California Street is being sold for $42.6 million, The San Francisco Standard reported this month, compared to the $108 million price it fetched 18 years ago.
This new data can help potential developers assess the feasibility of projects. The math of converting an office building is much different at a purchase price of $100 per square foot than double that or more.
Ex // Top Stories
The longtime San Francisco pastor and civil rights leader speaks on where the movement stands
Pardoner infuses humor into its songs, making music that doesn't take itself too seriously.
DeSantis said he'd "seen so much riff-raff running around" in a clip filmed around the corner from an eatery charging $62 for a ribeye steak
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors also passed legislation this month that aims to remove several regulatory and procedural barriers to downtown office conversions. This allows for “starting with a little bit of a cleaner slate” as The City issues the request for information, Taupier explained.
The Plan
The RFI issued this week dovetails with the broader “roadmap” Breed unveiled earlier this year to reimagine The City’s downtown.
For San Francisco leaders, just about anything is on the table.
The request for information will solicit suggestions on how to convert office space into housing, reimagine public space, reinvigorate nightlife, and more.
The proposal can be at any stage of development, according to The City, be it a rough sketch on the back of a napkin or a wholly fleshed-out plan. It can be as simple as shifting a single small office building into apartments, or as ambitious as luring in a whole new industry.
The prospect of converting downtown offices into housing is particularly divisive, creating ardent believers and an army of skeptics — despite The City’s well-documented housing shortage and demand to create more than 80,000 new homes by 2030.
But it’s not just housing City officials are open to hear about. They’re open to various adaptive reuse proposals.
“We’ve done significant analysis on office to residential conversions and we’ve heard from local and national experts. Now is the time to make office conversion projects real,” Rich Hillis, Planning Director at the San Francisco Planning Department, said in a statement. “This RFI will identify specific projects and give us the policy roadmap to make them happen.”
What The City expects
What The City is offering in return has yet to be defined and is open to suggestion. It could take the form of an agreement with a specific developer, or a commitment to a broader policy change to help spur office conversions.
Suggestions could be a developer who says a project would be feasible if, say, it received financial incentives to meet The City’s requirements that a percentage of housing units be affordable. Or perhaps a change to a zoning law is helpful, or a promise to delay fees until a later phase of construction so such costs don’t have to be financed by the developer.
“What we’re really hoping for are some creative recommendations,” Taupier said.