City leaders' divergent approaches to the fentanyl epidemic were on tense display Tuesday, during what is normally a humdrum question-and-answer session between the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed.
Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents The Tenderloin District, questioned the efficacy of Breed's recent commitment to enforcing laws against public drug consumption.
The supervisor argued the police-heavy approach — which quickly led to dozens of arrests — exacerbates the racial inequities of failed federal drug policy and contravenes the overdose prevention plan authored last year by Breed's own Department of Public Health.
"People are dying at truly horrifying rates," Preston said.
Breed sharply rebuked Preston, describing him as "another white man" purporting to be a savior of people of color, and noted that her sister died of a drug overdose.
"You've never lived in it; you've never experienced it," Breed told Preston.
Breed and Preston both claim to represent what the residents of The Tenderloin are clamoring for.
Preston noted that Breed had previously committed to opening The City's first "wellness hub," where people experiencing addiction could access a range of services, this year. They could include safe consumption sites, which are places that allow people to use drugs under the supervision of a professional trained in overdose reversal.
Preston pushed Breed to commit to issuing a request for proposals to find an operator of a wellness hub by June 30.
Her office has declined to make any such commitment. Instead, she argued the people of The Tenderloin were tired of being a repository for social services and wanted to see more police.
"I'm not here to be pushed into a corner," Breed said.
Instead, Breed committed to continuing to offer people experiencing addiction services, but made clear police would continue to have a role. Breed posited that Preston simply opposes her at every turn, regardless of her approach to policy.
"I am not the enemy here, I am doing everything I can to provide support and resources," Breed said.
She accused Preston of reversing his stance on overdose prevention sites — a charge he denies — and ignoring the legal challenges to opening a safe consumption site, which remain illegal under federal law despite being operated in New York City.
Both Breed and Preston tried to portray the other as out-of-touch with regular constituents. Breed hinted that Preston had been listening to service providers, while Preston suggested Breed had been meeting with business interests.
Accidental drug overdose deaths have increased sharply in San Francisco this year.
A record 268 people died of drug overdoses from January through April this year, according to the most recent preliminary report from the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office.