San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the "devastating" death of Banko Brown "a tragedy for his family, friends and community" on Friday.
In her first statement on Brown's April killing by a Walgreens security guard, Breed expressed confidence in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and the San Francisco Police Department's ability to investigate his death, which has shaken The City.
"I know what it feels like to lose someone to violence, especially a young person, and I know there's a lot of pain right now in the community and in these tragic moments, we need the truth," Breed told The Examiner.
The 24-year-old Brown was shot and killed outside a Market Street Walgreens on April 27 by security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, 33, who alleged that Brown had shoplifted and that he was acting in self-defense.
Details of the incident remain concealed and largely unclear.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has resisted calls by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, as well as those advocating on Brown's behalf, to release evidence related to the case.
Jenkins initially declined to press charges against Anthony and said "evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense." She reversed her stance this week and said the investigation remains open.
Because the investigation remains open, Jenkins said releasing evidence could compromise the case.
Breed appointed Jenkins to serve as district attorney last year following the recall of former DA Chesa Boudin. Then, in November, Jenkins easily won the special election to finish Boudin's term.
The mayor's absence — she is on a mission to San Francisco's sister city of Haifa, Israel — has been noted by Brown's advocates.
"Ultimately, as District Attorney Jenkins has already acknowledged, if a decision to charge the suspect is made, this case will be prosecuted. And, if a decision is made to not charge in this case, the DA's Office will release a comprehensive explanation of how the decision was made to the public," Breed said. "I understand the sensitivity of investigations and expect the DA and SFPD to deliver a thorough, fair and transparent investigation."
Brown's killing has roiled San Francisco. People have filled Board of Supervisors meetings in consecutive weeks to demand action and justice for Brown, who was an unhoused, transgender Black man who served as a community organizer at the Young Women's Freedom Center.
"He worked tirelessly, making consistent calls for shelter and other basic needs. Still, instead of receiving the support he needed, Banko was criminalized and lost his life because of The City's incapacity to do right by young people," the center said in a release last month.
Breed's office highlighted her work to ameliorate transgender homelessness, acknowledging that transgender youth experience disproportionately high rates of homelessness. That includes The City's $4.5 million investment over two years for housing navigation services and flexible rental subsidies for transgender people.
Anthony, the Walgreens security guard who shot and killed Brown, spoke with The San Francisco Standard but did not discuss the particulars of the incident. The guns holstered by Walgreens security guards on Market Street have since been replaced by less-lethal weapons that fire plastic pellets, The Standard reported.