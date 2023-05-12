Memorial for Banko Brown

A memorial for Banko Brown, who was shot and killed by a security guard outside of a Walgreens at 825 Market Street on April 27, 2023, as seen in San Francisco on Thursday, May 11, 2023. 

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the "devastating" death of Banko Brown "a tragedy for his family, friends and community" on Friday.

In her first statement on Brown's April killing by a Walgreens security guard, Breed expressed confidence in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and the San Francisco Police Department's ability to investigate his death, which has shaken The City.

