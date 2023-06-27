As was widely expected, the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that Kate Sofis will be its new managing director.
Sofis, whose unexpected candidacy for the position drew scrutiny and criticism, was selected by the War Memorial's Board of Trustees last week — but the result of the closed-session vote was not made public until Tuesday.
The War Memorial is The City's multi-venue center for the performing arts that hosts the the San Francisco Symphony, Opera and Ballet.
Unlike other finalists for the job considered by Trustees for managing director, Sofis has no direct management experience in the performing arts and failed to meet the minimum requirements specified in The City's job posting.
Sofis previously led The City's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, where she oversaw San Francisco's post-pandemic economic recovery efforts, until it was announced she would be leaving for unspecified reasons last month.
Prior to her appointment to OEWD by Breed in 2021, Sofis co-founded and led SFMade, a nonprofit that advocated on behalf of local manufacturers.
"Kate will be an excellent Managing Director for the War Memorial," Thomas E. Horn, president of the San Francisco War Memorial Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "Her lifelong commitment to the arts and intimate knowledge of public policy, along with her City Hall connections, will serve the department well. She is known within the arts community as a leader who can 'get things done.' We welcome her to the War Memorial."
In its announcement, the War Memorial Board of Trustees said Sofis was selected after an "extensive six-month selection process," which drew more than 30 applicants.
"Among the exceptional candidates, Ms. Sofis stood out due to her unique combined expertise which spans the arts, government and nonprofit leadership, operations and building management, and economic and workforce development," the Board of Trustees wrote in its announcement.
The announcement did not specify the results of last week's vote.
At least one trustee, Quentin Kopp, had pledged to oppose Sofis' candidacy.
But in their collective statement, the War Memorial trustees touted Sofis' qualifications and praised her recent development of a Roadmap to the Future of Downtown, which emphasized 'the pivotal role of the performing arts, entertainment, and creative sectors in the city's economic future."
The statement also noted that she was "raised in a family of professional symphony musicians."
"Kate Sofis has relevant leadership, management, real estate development and facilities management experience, as well as strong relationships within city government that would be beneficial to War Memorial," Pricilla Geeslin, president of the San Francisco Symphony, said in a statement. "Perhaps more importantly, she has a passion for the arts and for making the Civic Center Arts District an important part of San Francisco's recovery."