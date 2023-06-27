War Memorial Performing Arts Center

The War Memorial Performing Arts Center in San Francisco on Friday, June 23, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As was widely expected, the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that Kate Sofis will be its new managing director.

Sofis, whose unexpected candidacy for the position drew scrutiny and criticism, was selected by the War Memorial's Board of Trustees last week — but the result of the closed-session vote was not made public until Tuesday.

