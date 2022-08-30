California-Fast Food Workers

Fast-food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a bill to provide increased power to fast-food workers.

 Rich Pedroncelli/Associated press

The California Legislature sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a first-in-the-nation bill Monday creating a council to regulate wages and working conditions in fast-food restaurants.

The bill would give labor advocates a long-elusive bargaining foothold in a low-wage industry that employs more than half a million non-unionized workers statewide.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.