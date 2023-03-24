It’s the world’s oldest profession — and remains one of the most vexing.
That’s why San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen has delayed her proposed resolution that would ask California lawmakers to legalize consensual sex work.
Ronen now plans to hold a hearing on the subject of sex work with testimony from experts in the field, and she hopes to draft a model law that The City could push state lawmakers to adopt.
Ronen first introduced the resolution in February in a hasty response to the rampant prostitution disrupting the daily life of residents near Capp Street, which sits in her district. The conditions on Capp Street had reached a new nadir, prompting Ronen to ask The City to establish concrete barriers that would at least stem the flow of late-night vehicle traffic.
The barriers are a temporary solution to an entrenched problem, Ronen acknowledges. If California would legalize sex work, Ronen hoped, it would be regulated and safe — without late-night transactions occurring on Capp Street sidewalks.
Ronen told The Examiner that the hearing — the date of which has yet to be determined — will highlight the perspectives of people who have experience in and around sex work.
In recent weeks, Ronen said she’s spoken with people around the world with such experience, and they have diverging views on the best way to regulate prostitution.
A common theme, she said, has been a resistance to full legalization and preference for decriminalization. But where opinions tend to split is over what aspects of prostitution should be decriminalized.
“Now I understand the nuances,” Ronen said. “Of course, the picture just gets more and more complicated.”
Of paramount concern is preventing exploitation of workers and sex trafficking.
Ronen has also been working on the resolution’s language with Supervisor Catherine Stefani. In a statement to The Examiner, Stefani said she wants “to ensure that we eliminate the exploitation of vulnerable populations and make certain that we do not inadvertently create a situation that empowers bad actors.” She pointed to a recent Public Policy Institute of California report, which found that found nearly 90% of reported human trafficking cases involved sex trafficking.
“Any attempt to decriminalize sex work absolutely must be done with meaningful input from trafficking victims and must not make the problem even worse,” Stefani said.
Celestina Pearl is the outreach program director for St. James Infirmary, a nonprofit that provides health care and offers services to sex workers.
When it comes to legalizing consensual sex work, Pearl said, “I think the most important part really is that we’re clear on the specifics of what that means.” In some circumstances, it can be harmful and create oppressive conditions for people.
Nevada allows certain counties to legalize and license brothels, for example, but “within that legalization the folks that benefit the most from it are the folks who are already in positions of power to begin with, and the discriminatory restrictions are placed primarily on (sex workers),” Pearl argued.
San Francisco can’t legalize prostitution on its own, as it is illegal under state law. But Ronen hopes that The City can come to a consensus on what the best path forward would be, and then lobby state leaders to carry it through.
In the meantime, both she and Pearl agree that the concrete barriers have done little to stem prostitution — only make things harder for workers, who have moved to the side streets and face greater police scrutiny.
“It might be affecting their business, but more so what the problem is is the police harassment, threats, illegal citations, surveillance and just like general atmosphere of fear mongering,” Pearl said.
The resolution, as it was originally written, notes that California has taken steps to limit its enforcement efforts against prostitution, including offering immunity to sex workers who report violent crimes and ensuring that minors accused of prostitution are not prosecuted.
Last year, the state Legislature adopted a law that decriminalizes the act of loitering in an area with intent to commit sex work. The original law essentially allowed police to determine when a person appears as though they plan on engaging in prostitution, and advocates for the new bill argued that the old system often targeted Black and trans people.
The bill — authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat — went into effect in January.
The state has not outright legalized sex work, however. Advocates for legalization say that much of the practice’s negative consequences, such as violence against women, is a result of it being underground and illicit.
“Legalization is a proven effective method to protect the health and safety of sex workers while reducing crime and violence,” the resolution states.