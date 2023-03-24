SFE-SexWorkerProtest

A proposed resolution that would ask California lawmakers to legalize consensual sex work has been put on hold, with tis sponsor — SF Supervisor Hillary Ronen — citing differences of opinion about which aspects of the world’s oldest profession should be decriminalized.

It’s the world’s oldest profession — and remains one of the most vexing.

That’s why San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen has delayed her proposed resolution that would ask California lawmakers to legalize consensual sex work.

The concrete barriers on Capp Street have done little to stem prostitution — and only make things harder for workers, who have moved to the side streets and face greater police scrutiny.

