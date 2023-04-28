Mayor London Breed Press Conference

Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference in San Francisco City Hall on April 28, 2023. 

 Adam Shanks/ The Examiner

It’s yet another campaign to clean up The Tenderloin. This time, city leaders promise, it’s different.

State law enforcement is expected to arrive in San Francisco Monday in an effort to combat fentanyl trafficking.

