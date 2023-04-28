It’s yet another campaign to clean up The Tenderloin. This time, city leaders promise, it’s different.
State law enforcement is expected to arrive in San Francisco Monday in an effort to combat fentanyl trafficking.
“Time and time again, we have reached out for resources to try and get support, and the fact that this is finally happening — and it’s something that has never happened before — will be significant for our city,” Mayor London Breed told reporters on Friday.
After a recent tour of San Francisco streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the California Highway Patrol and California National Guard have been assigned to The City as part of “a multi-agency enforcement operation” focusing on the Tenderloin and South of Market.
The promises are deliberately vague, according to Newsom’s office, which told The Examiner it’s withholding exact details about the number of CHP personnel deployed to San Francisco “for officer safety.”
The California Highway Patrol “will strategically allocate a new team of law enforcement personnel” to “focus on drug trafficking enforcement within key areas … including the Tenderloin,” according to the governor’s office, with units in the area providing additional patrols “in key areas” of San Francisco “as workload allows.” California National Guard members, meanwhile, will work to analyze drug trafficking operations in The City.
Such intervention is not without precedent. CalGuard already has a Counterdrug Task Force, which recently supported San Diego in a similar operation. CHP already has a presence in the area, and those who will participate in the joint operation volunteered for the effort, according to CHP.
Thus, much about the proposal, and its potential efficacy, remains to be seen. But if it feels familiar, that’s because San Francisco leaders have struggled to address the Tenderloin’s deeply-rooted social problems for decades.
Here are some key figures illustrating what we do — and do not — know about the plan and conditions in The Tenderloin.
How many California Highway Patrol and California National Guard personnel will be deployed?
The governor’s office hasn’t specified how substantial the new police presence in The Tenderloin will be.
There are 75 officers stationed in the San Francisco area, Newsom’s office told The Examiner, but wouldn’t otherwise disclose how many officers are being deployed due to concerns over officers’ safety. There are 14 California National Guard members being deployed as part of the operation, in which they will provide “criminal case support.”
The numbers of officers deployed to San Francisco could change as the situation evolves, according to the governor’s office.
How long will CHP and the California National Guard be here?
Who knows!
How many people have fatally overdosed in San Francisco? Is it getting worse?
There were an estimated 200 fatal overdose deaths in the first three months of this year, according to the most recent report published by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
That marks a notable rise from the 188 overdose deaths in the final quarter of 2022.
The City was making progress in reducing overdoses earlier in 2022 but saw them rise again later in the year — a trend critics of the mayor tied to her abrupt closure of The Tenderloin Center, which served as a de facto overdose prevention center.
How will police measure the success of their new effort?
Law enforcement officials offered no specific metrics as goals on Friday, but San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said he wanted to see a “change in the streets.”
Why is the help needed? How many officers down is the San Francisco Police Department?
As of a March presentation to the Board of Supervisors, the Department claims that it is more than 400 officers short of its goal of 2,182 sworn officers. The 1,777 currently sworn officers represents the lowest staffing level the department has seen in more than a decade — though city leaders critical of police funding note that the department’s volume of emergency calls has also declined in recent years.
How many police officers are already assigned to the Tenderloin District Station?
There are about 113 officers assigned to Tenderloin Station, according to SFPD.
How many overdose prevention centers has San Francisco opened so far this year?
None. Newsom vetoed a bill last year that would have allowed overdose prevention centers — facilities where people are allowed to openly use drugs under the supervision of a professionally trained in overdose reversal — to open in San Francisco.
Breed has publicly supported overdose prevention centers, but has sought to insulate The City from legal liability. Overdose prevention centers remain illegal under federal law.
The mayor has endorsed a model used in New York City, which implicitly endorses two overdose prevention centers but does not directly fund them.
How many days since Breed announced the Tenderloin emergency in 2021, saying, “all the bulls--t that has destroyed our city.”
As of Friday, 500.