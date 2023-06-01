Katie Sofis

Kate Sofis will depart as head of San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development for a director role at the War Memorial. 

In a game of civil servant musical chairs, Kate Sofis departed her role as head of The City's Office of Economic and Workforce Development this week and was appointed managing director of the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, Mission Local reported. 

The reasons behind Sofis’ exit from her position at the OEWD, where she worked on The City’s efforts to revitalize downtown, are unknown. Sofis was appointed to the role by Mayor London Breed in 2021. Prior, she had served as CEO for a manufacturing advocacy nonprofit, SFMade. 

