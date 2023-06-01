In a game of civil servant musical chairs, Kate Sofis departed her role as head of The City's Office of Economic and Workforce Development this week and was appointed managing director of the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, Mission Local reported.
The reasons behind Sofis’ exit from her position at the OEWD, where she worked on The City’s efforts to revitalize downtown, are unknown. Sofis was appointed to the role by Mayor London Breed in 2021. Prior, she had served as CEO for a manufacturing advocacy nonprofit, SFMade.
Sofis’ appointment to OEWD was a domino effect of City Hall’s shake-up in the fallout of the 2020 corruption scandal that began with the arrest of former Public Works head Mohammed Nuru. But her two-year tenure came with its own string of controversies.
In 2022, it was revealed that Sofis failed to file the appropriate forms to disclose — ahead of negotiating an Amazon delivery hub in SoMa as head of the OEWD — that she had business dealings with the company during her time at SFMade.
More recently, two lawsuits have been filed against SFMade by a separate nonprofit, Humanmade, which provides job training in the manufacturing sector. Sofis is not a defendant in either lawsuit, one of which was filed in California Superior Court in April and the other in federal court in May.
The lawsuits allege that Sofis misused her role with The City to the advantage of SFMade, and that as head of the company, which serves as Humanmade’s landlord, Sofis charged rents that were inconsistent with a community benefits agreement and the COVID-19 commercial eviction moratorium.
“The planning for this transition started well before we were even aware there was a lawsuit,” he said.
Sofis will be replaced as executive director of the OWED by Sarah Dennis-Phillips, who has 14 years of experience with The City, primarily holding roles related to urban planning. For the past four years, Dennis-Phillips has worked in a leadership position at Tishman Speyer, a private development firm.
In her new role, Sofis will oversee the city department responsible for the performing arts venues that house the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, and San Francisco Ballet. Her appointment will need to be ratified by the War Memorial's Board of Trustees, which could take place as soon as June 21.