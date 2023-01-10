Feinstein, the 89-year-old former San Francisco mayor who is already the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history, has not announced if she will run for reelection in 2024. If she does, she will run against Orange County Rep. Katie Porter.
Porter announced on Tuesday that she will run for Feinstein's seat in 2024.
Porter is a third-term congresswoman whose profile has risen due to her presence on the House Oversight Committee, with questions she has asked of banking, oil and pharmaceutical executives in the committee's hearings often going viral on social media. She was reelected to Congress with 51.6% of her district's vote.
Feinstein has been one of California's senators since a 1992 special election, winning reelection in 1994, 2000, 2006, 2012 and, most recently, in 2018. She will be 91 years old at the time of the next election, and her cognitive decline has alarmed a number of her colleagues.
Last June, the Cut's Rebecca Traister wrote that nothing Feinstein said in interviews with the outlet "suggested a deterioration beyond what would be normal for a person her age, but neither did it demonstrate any urgent engagement with the various crises facing the nation."
Feinstein has not said whether she will run for reelection in 2024. She told the Los Angeles Times last month she will serve the duration of her term, and a spokesperson told the outlet that she will announce her plans for the next election at some point this spring.