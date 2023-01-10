Dianne Feinstein speaks in Senate hearing

Orange County Rep. Katie Porter announced her candidacy for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat on Tuesday. It's unclear if Feinstein will run for reelection. 

 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The race to potentially succeed — or challenge — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is formally taking shape.

Feinstein, the 89-year-old former San Francisco mayor who is already the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history, has not announced if she will run for reelection in 2024. If she does, she will run against Orange County Rep. Katie Porter.

