Leanna Louie, center, seen at an Aug. 30 rally outside City Hall challenging a City Attorney decision striking her from the November ballot as a District 4 supervisor candidate. A judge has rejected her bid to appear on the November ballot.

 Adam Shanks/The Examiner

A San Francisco judge has rejected Leanna Louie’s bid to appear on the November ballot as a candidate for District 4 supervisor, ending her brief and turbulent campaign.

Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer, Jr., ruled Wednesday that City Attorney David Chiu and Elections Director John Arntz were right to remove Louie from the ballot in August because she failed to prove she resided in the district in time to qualify as a candidate.

