Leanna Louie, center, seen at an Aug. 30 rally outside City Hall challenging a City Attorney decision striking her from the November ballot as a District 4 supervisor candidate. A judge has rejected her bid to appear on the November ballot.
Louie was set to be one of three candidates running to represent District 4, which encompasses The Sunset District, but questions about the timing of her move to the district and her actual residency surfaced through reporting in Mission Local this summer.
Incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar welcomed the court’s decision on Wednesday, which he described as upholding “the integrity of our election.”
“The Sunset deserves a voice at City Hall — not someone from another District trying to speak for us, or over us,” Mar said.
In a statement, challenger Joel Engardio said the City Attorney and judge who upheld his decision “did the right thing.”
“Now it’s time to move past Twitter politics and let the democratic process work,” Engardio said.
Engardio has been accused of coordinating with Louie to make use of The City’s ranked-choice voting system, endorsing each other and encouraging voters to rank Mar last on their ballots.
In an allusion to that claim, Mar wrote his “opponent no longer has his desired running mate.”
Engardio has denied such claims.
“I never endorsed Leanna Louie or coordinated with her campaign. The only candidate in the race I’ve endorsed is myself,” Engardio told The Examiner.
Louie had hoped to capitalize on the reputation she built as a leader of the recall campaign that ousted former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this year. But her residence was not the only part of her brief run for District 4 Supervisor that raised eyebrows.
In response to Mission Local’s reporting, Louie referred to journalist Joe Eskenazi, who is Jewish, as “EskeNAZI” in a Facebook post. The Examiner’s editorial board and others quickly called on Louie to resign.
Louie’s involuntary departure from the campaign will result in a head-to-head race between Mar and Engardio.
In order to qualify for the ballot, a candidate for supervisor must live in the district for at least 30 days before declaring their candidacy. Louie rented a bedroom in a District 4 residence in March, but attested to living in District 10 when she voted by mail from a ballot delivered to her family’s home in April. She maintained other ties to the family home until recently, including using it as a mailing address and the address listed on her driver’s license.
Louie had to prove residence in District 4 by May 3, but did not register to vote there until May 7, Ulmer noted in his decision.
In her petition to have the court overturn the City Attorney’s decision, Louie included a memo titled “Louie is a domiciled resident of supervisorial district four.” But Ulmer noted the memo “contains not one record citation.”
