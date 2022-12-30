President Joe Biden sits in White House Oval Office

Edward De Coito, a local flight instructor and Army veteran, was among six people President Joe Biden pardoned on Friday. 

 Pete Marovich/The New York Times

A Bay Area veteran is among six Americans whom President Joe Biden granted full pardons to on Friday, the penultimate day of 2022.

The president pardoned Edward De Coito, a 50-year-old flight instructor who lives in Dublin and served nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy as a 23-year-old.

