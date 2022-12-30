A Bay Area veteran is among six Americans whom President Joe Biden granted full pardons to on Friday, the penultimate day of 2022.
The president pardoned Edward De Coito, a 50-year-old flight instructor who lives in Dublin and served nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy as a 23-year-old.
The White House said De Coito served as a cannabis courier a handful of times, and he had a decorated service career in the Army and Army Reserves prior to his incarceration.
De Coito earned Southwest Asia Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal, among other awards, during his enlistment. The San Diego native repaired helicopters during Operation Desert Storm, according to a biography on his company's website.
After working as an electrician for about 15 years, De Coito received his private pilot license in 2014. It was then, according to the aforementioned bio, that he "set out on a mission to" earn his flight instructor certification. He currently offers instruction through his own business, 1AVI8R Flight Services, and the Bay Area flying club Flying Particles.
Ending unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco would cost The City billions of dollars over the next three years, according to a new report
Biden pardoned four others who served time for low-level drug and alcohol offenses. The pardons included an Air Force veteran who was demoted for consuming alcohol and ecstasy as a 19-year-old, and another man who was rejected from enrolling in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating high school because he pleaded guilty to one count of illegally selling whiskey.
Also pardoned was 80-year-old Beverly Ann Ibn-Thomas of Columbus, Ohio. She was previously convicted of murder in the second degree while armed for killing her husband, whom she testified had physically and verbally abused her before and during her pregnancy, including moments before she fatally shot him.
An appeals court later ruled that the trial court erred in excluding testimony about battered woman syndrome, and the White House said Ibn-Thomas' successful appeal "marked one of the first significant steps toward judicial recognition" of the condition, and its admissibility in court as evidence.