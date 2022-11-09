Jenkins Hamasaki photo stitch

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, left, and candidate John Hamasaki.

 S.F Examiner

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her bid for a four-year term on Wednesday, but her leading challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki, declined to concede the race.

As of Tuesday night, Jenkins won 48% of first-choice votes, compared to 34% for Hamasaki. The remainder was split between two other candidates.

Gallery: Election Day 2022 in San Francisco

Politicians were out in force in The City on Tuesday 

1 of 39

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like