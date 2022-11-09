Left-right: District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, Willie Brown, his daughter Sydney Brown, and SFPD PIO Officer Kathryn Winters at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Left-right: Supervisor Myrna Melgar, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, and Ike Kwon, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Government Affairs at the California Academy of Sciences at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Murrell Green, City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, speaking at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
A roast pig at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, left-right: Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, Murrell Green, City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Politicians were out in force in The City on Tuesday
Willie Brown at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Left-right: Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Rafael Mandelman at Willie Brown's Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Willie Brown and his daughter, Sydney Brown, at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and Supervisor Myrna Melgar at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
California State Assembly Member Phil Ting at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
John Konstin (right) owner of John’s Grill and his son John Konstin Jr. at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
California State Senator Scott Wiener at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Breed appointees victorious
Mayor London Breed speaking at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Breed appointees victorious
Murrell Green, City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees, speaking at the election night party for School Board Commisioners, Lisa Weissman-Ward, Lainie Motamedi, and Ann Hsu at the Lion’s Den Lounge and Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Breed appointees victorious
