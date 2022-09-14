San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a new poll Wednesday that her opponents would love you to read with an enormous grain of salt.
The poll shows Jenkins with a large lead over her challengers — including in favorability and name recognition — ahead of the November election for district attorney.
The contest will determine who completes the final year of the term originally won by former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was recalled in June. Jenkins was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed, and she now needs voter approval to keep the job.
The poll, conducted on behalf of the campaign by EMC Research, found Jenkins with a 23-point lead over the next-closest challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki. The poll was given in Chinese and English to 400 likely November voters who were contacted by telephone, email and text messages.
Jenkins did not hesitate to tout the results as a vindication of the policies she’s touted since coming into office, riding a wave of resentment over the perception that Boudin was too soft on crime.
“I am working every day to help get our city back on the right track by holding drug dealers and those who commit property and violent crime accountable and by ensuring more people feel safe, especially seniors and the AAPI community,” Jenkins said in a statement. “On my watch, criminals are facing punishment for their malicious actions and we are advancing smart reforms to make our criminal justice system more fair and equitable.”
Jenkins’ leading opponent, Hamasaki, lacks the same name recognition as Jenkins, but a smaller percentage of people had an unfavorable view of him. Two other candidates, Joe Alioto Veronese and Maurice Chenier (who has no campaign presence), are lagging far behind.
The poll asked voters to select their first choice for district attorney. Jenkins was selected by 49% of respondents, compared with 26% for Hamasaki, 15% for Veronese and 6% support for Chenier.
The poll also shows Jenkins’ opponents are forced to catch up with her in terms of visibility.
Jenkins was a leader of the Boudin recall movement — the extent of her role in it has been the subject of scrutiny — and garnered serious media attention before she was ever appointed to the job.
Hamasaki is well-known for making waves on Twitter and for his style as a pro-reform member of the city’s Police Commission, but the poll indicates he may not have broken through to a broad audience of voters.
Hamasaki decided to jump into the race just days before the filing deadline.
“Our support has been growing fast since I announced my candidacy as San Franciscans overwhelmingly want an independent DA who will hold everyone accountable, including the powerful,” Hamasaki wrote in a statement to The Examiner. “This poll confirms that voters are just starting to learn about my candidacy, and I am confident that my support will continue to grow as San Franciscans learn more about my commitment to promoting safety, supporting victims, and ensuring accountability in San Francisco.”
The poll was done by the same firm that conducted multiple polls on behalf of pro-recall organizations ahead of the June recall. The findings tended to skew more highly in favor of the recall than other polls conducted ahead of the recall, although nearly all showed Boudin losing by a comfortable margin.
EMC’s poll of voters from April 27 to May 3 showed Boudin behind by 36 points, which followed a February poll that found him trailing by the same margin.
Boudin ultimately lost his fight against the recall by 10 points, a smaller margin than that which EMC’s polling showed.