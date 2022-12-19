Nancy Pelosi arguing with Donald Trump

For the first time ever, congressional committee referred a former president for federal prosecution on Monday. It happened in a room bearing Nancy Pelosi's name. 

 Shealah Craighead/AP file photo

Nancy Pelosi was not a member of the U.S. House committee that referred former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution on Monday, but her name will nonetheless be remembered alongside them. 

That's because the room where a former president was, for the first time, referred for criminal prosecution now bears the name of the San Francisco congresswoman, who just last month stepped down as the top-ranking House Democrat

