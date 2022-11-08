The race to represent the Sunset district on the Board of Supervisors will come down to the wire.
At press time, challenger Joel Engardio led incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a 51.8% to 48.2% margin in his bid to represent District 4, according to preliminary election results.
Across The City in District 6, Supervisor Matt Dorsey appeared to be heading to victory, leading Honey Mahogany with 55% of the vote compared to Mahogany’s 39%. Two other candidates, Billie Cooper and Cherelle Jackson, were far behind.
Although the districts grapple with them in different ways, the issues that led both races included public safety and housing.
Elsewhere, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman easily won a second term representing District 8, which includes The Castro District, defeating challenger Kate Stoia.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani ran unopposed in her bid for a second term representing District 2, which includes Pacific Heights and The Marina District.
Supervisor Shamann Walton also cruised to victory to earn a second term representing District 10, which includes The Bayview and Hunters Point.
District 4
Engardio has unsuccessfully run for the Board of Supervisors in three previous elections, but this was his first shot as a candidate in District 4. Engardio did not move, but the borders of District 4 shifted around his home earlier this year.
Mar attempted to frame the race as a referendum on his hands-on approach and work on touchy neighborhood issues, such as his brokering a compromise to keep the Great Highway open to vehicles on weekdays and reserved for pedestrians on weekends.
But Engardio hammered Mar for his stances on the recall of three school board members and then District Attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this year. Both recalls were immensely popular with Sunset District voters, but neither was endorsed by Mar.
That the race was so tight was unusual. An elected incumbent supervisor has not lost a bid for reelection in more than 20 years, according to a San Francisco Chronicle analysis.
Engardio won key endorsements, including that of SF YIMBY, a coalition of housing advocates.
Mar supporters tried to use that endorsement against Engardio, sending mailers that warned of Engardio’s major housing developments in a district that as much as any other in The City is dominated by single family homes.
Engardio pitched himself as someone who would simply make city government work.
District 6
The contest in District 6 largely centered on housing and its struggles with fentanyl dealing, drug overdoses and the perception of personal safety in SoMa and Mission Bay.
The campaigns pitched each candidate as the best-equipped to take on the open-air drug markets and crime that have plagued the neighborhood.
Dorsey appeared regularly with Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in recent months and touted his “right to recovery” initiative, which would prioritize enforcement of drug laws in areas around treatment facilities.
He leaned on his experience as a recovering addict, which resonated with supporters.
Mahogany stressed her professional resume as a social worker and as a legislative aide and eventual chief of staff to former Supervisor Matt Haney, who resigned from the position earlier this year after winning a seat in the state Assembly.
Dorsey was appointed by Mayor London Breed to fill the vacancy left by Haney, who had advocated that Mahogany be appointed.
For the last two years, Dorsey was the top spokesperson in the San Francisco Police Department, after a long City Hall career as a top advisor and spokesperson in the City Attorney’s Office.
Mahogany’s detractors attempted to highlight her apparent about-face on policing since the height of the Black Lives Matter in 2020, when she wrote in support of defunding the police. Mahogany now says she supports hiring additional police officers as part of a broader response to the social ills ailing the district.
District 8
Mandelman touted his record on spearheading legislation that aimed to tackle the city’s struggles with housing, homelessness and mental health.
This year, the Board of Supervisors approved Mandelman’s Place for All legislation, which requires The City to plan enough shelter and housing to accommodate every person experiencing homelessness.
Mandelman led the legislative effort in 2019 to broaden The City’s use of conservatorship, which would allow it to take custody of a person experiencing a mental health or addiction-related crisis on the streets.
And after a long struggle — and a mayoral veto — Mandelman finally won passage of legislation this year that will allow up to four units of housing to be built in any residential zone in San Francisco.
Stoia, a lawyer and longtime District 8 resident, painted much of Mandelman’s work as hollow. She noted that he voted against a major proposed housing development on Stevenson Street in SoMa and criticized his fourplex legislation.
District 10 Walton touted his leadership as the first Black man to serve as president of the Board of Supervisors, as well as his creation of a community safety plan that aims to address the concerns of district residents.
He handily defeated Brian Sam Adam, a public information officer for San Francisco’s Department of Technology.
Examiner reporter Sydney Johnson contributed to this story.