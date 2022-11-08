The race to represent the Sunset district on the Board of Supervisors will come down to the wire.

At press time, challenger Joel Engardio led incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a 51.8% to 48.2% margin in his bid to represent District 4, according to preliminary election results.

