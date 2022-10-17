Incumbent San Francisco Supervisors like Gordon Mar don’t lose elections.
His opponent, Joel Engardio, doesn’t win them.
Or does he?
There’s reason to believe this year Engardio has a chance at winning an election in District 4, which encompasses the outer Sunset District, despite having only lived in it for a few months before running for office and facing an opponent wielding the power of incumbency.
While neither campaign has released polling, both sides are confident. If campaign contributions are any indication — and they aren’t always — the race is neck-and-neck.
Engardio has raked in $376,000 compared to the $308,000 brought in by Mar, although the difference is entirely due to the amount of public financing taken by Engardio.
Engardio has won key support from officials and organizations like Grow SF and SF YIMBY, while Mar earned the support of a litany of labor unions and the San Francisco Democratic Party.
Mar believes his contest is not competitive to a degree outside the norm for an incumbent supervisor. Although public polling demonstrates voters are broadly dissatisfied with the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed, Mar believes he’s not the target of ire in his district.
Voters are angry across The City, including in District 4, which encompasses the Sunset District. The November election may test the limits of that anger, and whether residents are willing to direct it at a sitting supervisor. An incumbent supervisor hasn’t lost a race since 2002, according to a recent San Francisco Chronicle analysis.
“For a district supervisor race, the constituents just want somebody to represent them that they know is responsive to their priority concerns, has a connection to the community and a track record of accomplishments,” Mar said.
After knocking on thousands of doors in his customary uniform — blue button-down-shirt, khaki pants and nondescript ballcap —Engardio feels momentum and hopes to ride the wave of voter discontent. Engardio believes he offers an alternative to the status quo, which Mar represents.
“I’m offering a change that I think people want,” Engardio said.
Engardio is making his fourth attempt at serving on the Board of Supervisors and hopes this will be his first success. In his last race, in 2020 in District 7, he won the most first-choice votes, but lost under the ranked-choice voting system. He was a leader of the school board recall movement, which could earn him credibility with Sunset residents.
“If you look at my volunteer base today, 80, 90% are parents who live in the Sunset, because we worked together on the school board recall,” said Engardio.
The race centers on a debate over who can best represent the district. Mar’s supporters paint Engardio as an outsider and perennial failed candidate, while Engardio argues that Mar proved he is woefully out of touch with District 4 voters by failing to endorse two historic recalls this year.
Mar believes he has the bona fides to represent the Sunset, where he and his wife moved 16 years ago to raise their family. Before serving as Supervisor, he was the executive director of Jobs with Justice San Francisco and the Chinese Progressive Association. Now, he’s running for reelection on a record of serving his constituents.
He points to his creation of a five-point community safety plan for the district, and sponsorship of legislation to expand community policing to respond to residents’ concerns about crime. He’s also positioned himself as a hands-on leader in ways like helping to broker an agreement between the Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile and St. Ignatius College Preparatory, which had battled over the former’s use of public space on the weekends. He spearheaded a compromise to keep the Great Highway car-free on weekends, but open to car commuters on weekdays.
Engardio is a newcomer to the district, but only on a technicality. The district’s borders shifted when they were redrawn in the wake of the 2020 census earlier this year, effectively transporting Engardio from District 7 to District 4 even as he stayed put.
Engardio and his husband live west of 19th Avenue and shop at the same grocery store as Mar, he stressed.
“It’s bogus for anyone to say I’m not part of the Sunset or District 4…I’ve been here eight years,” Engardio said.
(A third candidate, Leanna Louie, was removed from the ballot because city officials determined she did not meet residency requirements under city law.)
While he may be a new resident of the District, Engardio argues that his record is more closely aligned with its voters.
“Gordon Mar completely failed on probably one of the most important issues that the majority of the Sunset cares about,” Engardio said of the school board recall.
District 4 residents overwhelmingly voted to recall three school board members in February; organizers of the recall effort tapped into frustration over the evolving admissions policy at Lowell High School, which the school board voted to change from merit-based to a lottery system.
Then, in June, two-thirds of District 4 voted to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin amid concerns about crime and anti-Asian hate. Only one other district voted to recall Boudin by a wider margin.
Engardio has lambasted Mar for failing to support either recall.
Even as new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins seeks election in November, Mar has declined to take a stance and will not endorse a candidate.
Mar counters that the recalls aren’t a top matter of concern for voters, even if their underlying issues — public safety and education — are.
“The recalls have not come up often at all, except my opponent has been desperately trying to make it an issue,” Mar said. “I only support a recall of a public official if there’s clear misconduct.”
Albert Chow, owner of the Great Wall hardware store and president of the neighborhood organization People of Parkside Sunset, has backed Mar despite disagreeing with his stance on the recalls. He credits Mar with helping small business and the broader community during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping secure funding for security cameras and allowing street parklets for businesses.
“He’s not an orator, he’s not flashy,” Chow said. “Gordon Mar is not that kind of a supervisor. He’s an open door policy guy, he’s completely accessible, and even to the smallest problems he’s willing to really sit down with you, have a cup of coffee, and talk it through, and immediately send his staff off to do something about it.”
But the recalls may have been a sticking point for others.
Brian Quan, president of the Chinese American Democratic Club, recognized work Mar has done for the community, including shepherding the creation of a Sunset Chinese Cultural District. But the club's members narrowly voted to endorse Engardio over Mar, in part due to the former's leadership in recall efforts and focus on public safety.
If Engardio is elected, it would buck the trend of the Sunset representing Asian American representatives to the Board of Supervisors.
Although Mar says the demographics of the neighborhood have changed even in the 16 years he’s lived in the Sunset, a majority of its voters are Asian American. Serving as an Asian American isn’t why he’s running, Mar stressed, but representation is important to the voters of the district.
Engardio’s campaign launched a new ad this week in Cantonese, in which he is surrounded by Cantonese speakers who he said are all volunteers for his campaign.
“I think people care most about representation on the issues that matter to them, so people want representation on public safety, on education. That leadership has been lacking,” Engardio said.
Quan said Engardio has made a consistent effort to be a part of the Asian community.
“That's what ultimately tipped it in his favor,” Quan said. “We want people who aren't just showing up and doing the photo ops and just seeming like they're part of the Asian community; a lot of the people who are part of the community recognize who's showing up, putting in the work.”