The year was 2022, and San Francisco was on the cusp of an economic recovery.
All it needed was for the hordes of at-home workers to return to downtown office buildings, for a growing police department to tackle The Tenderloin’s problems, for a boost in police staffing and a spark in housing development to offset its long-standing affordability problem.
Mayor London Breed outlined The City’s challenges in her 2022 State of The City address last March, but promised that The City was not dying, but “growing and thriving.”
The solutions she proposed to those problems back then saw mixed results or, in many cases, remain a work in progress.
Here are a few major themes Breed touched on in 2022, and where things stand as she gives her 2023 State of the City address.
Downtown economy
As the Omicron surge waned, Breed’s plan for downtown’s revival in 2022 was based on getting private employers to push their at-home employees to return to work in-person.
“Large companies are renewing and expanding leases not just here in Mission Bay, but in Downtown and South of Market. And right now, this month, so many companies are returning to the office. Because they are invested in this City,” Breed said. That is not a story about commerce fleeing this City – this is a story about confidence in what lies ahead.”
The dearth of downtown office tenants has forced an existential crisis for a city so reliant on its tax revenue. The loss of tax revenue from downtown businesses is one key reason why The City is now projecting a $728 million budget deficit over the next two years.
Police staffing
The recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin was still months away when Breed delivered her State of the City, but residents’ concerns about public safety were already abundantly clear.
To that end, Breed highlighted staffing issues in the San Francisco Police Department and pledged to address them. After initial resistance from the Board of Supervisors, Breed ultimately won approval of a nearly $50 million increase in the police department spending when the budget was adopted later in 2022.
The budget included funding for additional police academies in hopes of hiring more new officers, as well as new retention bonuses for those who stay.
Thus far, it has not been enough to stem the tide of officers leaving, many of whom are doing so for reasons outside of Breed’s direct control. Supervisor Matt Dorsey, a former police department spokesperson who is pushing The City to increase staffing, has noted that scores of officers hired during a surge in federal police funding in the 1990s are now reaching retirement age.
According to the department’s website, there were 2,095 sworn officers as of Jan. 12, 2022.
Just a little more than a year later, the department counted 1,925 sworn officers as of Tuesday.
Tenderloin
Breed took the stage in February just as her attention-grabbing effort to clean up The Tenderloin was getting underway. She had declared a state of emergency in the neighborhood in December 2021, with a promise to increase policing and open a new service center in an effort to curb crime and drug addiction.
“Our work in the Tenderloin has attracted a lot of attention and inspired a lot of debate. But the main takeaway is that we cannot continue to accept things as they were,” Breed said. “The families and small businesses of the Tenderloin deserve better, those on the street deserve better and the people of this City deserve better.”
The Tenderloin Center opened in January 2022 and operated in U.N. Plaza as a de facto supervised injection site for drug users, while seeking to connect people experiencing homelessness and addiction to myriad services.
But The Tenderloin Center closed in December without an immediate replacement.
Meanwhile, the people of the Tenderloin have gotten fed up.
In December, neighborhood business leaders pledged to withhold their tax payments if The City did not address their concerns about the condition of the neighborhood.
Breed had high hopes for adopting her housing agenda in 2022.
Rebuffed by supervisors on multiple tries, Breed took her affordable housing bill to the voters in November. It aimed to streamline the construction of housing projects that met certain affordability standards.
“I’ve tried inside City Hall. We’ve made some progress, incremental progress. But on the big ideas, like my Housing Charter Amendment, we’ve been blocked,” Breed said. “So we are going to the voters. Change will have to come from outside City Hall – and I am confident that it will. Because over and over again, I’ve heard from our residents – they want to cut the bureaucracy and build more housing,”
However, there were signs of hope as 2023 began. Last month, the Board of Supervisors adopted a state-approved Housing Element that laid out a path to build 82,000 new units of housing across San Francisco by 2031.
Watch Mayor London Breed's 2023 State of the City address, live from Pier 70 in San Francisco, right here at 12 p.m.
