She was an aspiring actress from England. He was a young man from the Philippines who came to the U.S. in search of the American Dream. They fell in love and wanted to marry.
But California legislators said "No way." Interracial marriage was illegal in California. So they decided to fight.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of a stunning chapter in California history. The love story of Salvador Roldan and Marjorie Rogers was a legal battle that featured heated debates on racial categories and legislative power. And what happened to them helped shape California and the nation’s struggle against prejudice.
Roldan was born in the Philippines when it was still a U.S. colony. He moved to California in 1925, one of tens of thousands of Filipinos who sought a better life in America. He worked as a “houseboy” who cooked, cleaned and served as a chauffeur for a white family in Pasadena. Rogers was an aspiring actress who moved from England to California in 1931 hoping to become a movie star.
They met at a tennis court in Pasadena that year. They started dating and fell in love. In June, they decided to get married. Roldan recalled the day in a diary: “My day off going to L.A. to get a marriage license.”
But he failed.
Salvador wrote: “I asked for an application required by law and they asked me whether I was Filipino and I stated ‘I am a Filipino.’ They asked me whether I was white, or yellow, or brown, or red. They asked me also whether she was an American, and I told them that she was an English girl. I did not tell them anything further about her. They did ask me if she was white and I said ‘yes.’ Then they told me that I could not have a license.”
The rejection was based on a California law barring interracial marriages which said, “no license must be issued authorizing the marriage of a white person with a negro, mulatto, or Mongolian.”
The Los Angeles County clerk didn’t bother to explain all this. “They did not tell me why and I didn’t ask them,” Roldan wrote. “They merely denied me the license and I walked away.”
But he didn’t just walk away. With the help of Gladys Root, an up-and-coming lawyer, he and Marjorie decided to challenge the rejection of their application. Their lawsuit focused on what turned out to be a flaw in the racist law: the ban didn’t specify Filipino.
Salvador and Marjorie sued LA County — and won. In January 1933, a superior court judge ruled that Filipinos were “Malay” and clearly not covered by the state law against interracial marriages. The county filed an appeal, but the state Supreme Court declined to review the case.
On April 10, Salvador and Marjorie finally got their license. In his diary, Salvador wrote, “This is a very happy day in my life”.
But the story didn't end there.
California, in the 1930s, was hostile to communities of color. In January 1930, a mob of about 500 mostly white people attacked Filipino farmworkers in Watsonville. The reason: The Filipinos had been seen dancing with white women in a newly opened dance hall.
The Watsonville riot was still fresh in the minds of Californians when Salvador and Marjorie fought for the right to marry. In many ways, it was a “very dangerous” decision, said Susie Ling, a professor of history and Asian American studies at Pasadena City College.
“This was during the Depression,” Ling, who collaborated with Bryan Roldan in a 2022 article about his family’s story, told The Examiner. “There was severe violence. But they felt that it was their right to marry. It was their family. It was their story.”
But their story quickly morphed into a sad chapter in California history.
When word went out that a Filipino man was trying to marry a white woman in a case that could potentially prevail before the state Supreme Court, California lawmakers scrambled to change the law.
In March 1933, the state senate passed two bills: one added “Malay” to the list of racial categories in the law banning interracial marriages, and another invalidated all marriages between whites and nonwhites.
The state assembly approved the bills a month later. Only one assembly member voted against them — Frederick Roberts, the first Black member of the California legislature.
The bills were quickly signed into law by California Gov. James Rolph.
The broader ban took effect in August 1933. Four months after Salvador and Marjorie said their vows, their marriage was essentially rendered null and void in the eyes of the law.
The changes in California didn’t really have any meaningful impact on the couple, however.
“At that point, there were no legal repercussions for them living together,” Bryan Roldan, the couple’s son, told The Examiner. “There was nothing done about it.”
Roldan said his parents didn’t dwell too much on what happened to them as they settled into a quiet life, raising him and his older sister Janet: “It's like, ‘OK, we went through that. Now I gotta go to work.’”
Meanwhile, the debate over interracial marriage continued.
Fifteen years after Salvador and Marjorie challenged California’s interracial marriage ban, another couple — Andrea Perez, a Mexican American who listed her race as “white,” and Sylvester Davis, an African American — were also denied a marriage license based on the state’s interracial marriage ban.
They also challenged the law. This time, it led to a major change: California’s ban on interracial marriages was ruled unconstitutional in the state in 1948.
Nineteen years later, another interracial couple — Richard Loving, who was white, and Mildred Loving, who was Black — challenged a similar law in Virginia. The Loving case led to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled all interracial marriage bans unconstitutional.
Salvador Roldan died in 1975, and Marjorie Rogers followed in 2005.
Bryan Roldan said he grew up not knowing much about what happened to his parents — and the significance of what they tried to accomplish.
“They didn’t complain,” he said. “They didn't say they were bitter over what happened. They never sat me down and said, ‘Life stinks and this is why.’ It was, ‘We just move on.’”
Bryan, who lives in San Luis Obispo, was already in his 50s when he grew curious about their case in the 1990s. He found his dad’s diary, which his mom kept after Salvador died. That led him to dig deeper, eventually going over government records and news accounts of what happened to his parents.
“I was just really excited,” he said. “As I learned more about our family history, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. The things that I sort of heard on the periphery was actually a big deal.’”
His research led him to write an essay with photos of his parents and newspaper clippings of their case. Bryan made photocopies which he passed on to family and friends.
That essay inadvertently led to renewed interest in what happened — and to what essentially became an official apology from the government that opposed Salvador and Marjorie’s marriage.
In 2016, Bryan’s sister, Janet, threw a Fourth of July party for family and friends. One of the guests was then Assembly member Mike Gatto, whose niece was married to Bryan’s nephew.
Bryan said “they were sitting around talking about independence and freedoms and that kind of thing,” when his brother-in-law suggested that Janet show Gatto Bryan’s essay.
Gatto said he was moved by what he read. “It really made me realize that there's a lot of important history here in California that people might not realize and we should pause to actually mark,” he told The Examiner.
Gatto shared what he learned with fellow lawmakers, who he said were “pleasantly surprised.”
“Everybody had heard about Loving v. Virginia which, of course, was the landmark United States case in the 1960s,” he said. “But people don't realize that you know, there was a lot of history here.”
“I believe that all aspects of American history should be taught,” he said. “We cannot possibly begin to understand the present unless we know about the past and that includes all different aspects of the past.”
This becomes even more important at a time when there are efforts to downplay or deny what happened in the past, underscored by campaigns in some states to ban books and restrict the way history is taught.
“We can't necessarily engage in what it's called presentism, putting our values onto people who lived hundreds of years ago,” he said. “At the same time, when people do something courageous that shapes the world as we know it, which the Roldan family did — their fight paved the way for others here in California who were in love — celebrating them is the right thing to do.”
That’s exactly what Gatto set out to do.
A month after the party, Bryan got a call from his nephew who said they were being invited to Sacramento. The California Assembly was issuing a resolution honoring their family and acknowledging the wrong done to Salvador and Marjorie.
On Aug. 11, 2016, Bryan, his sister Janet and other family members traveled to the state capital to receive the resolution, which praised the Roldans for their “unwavering commitment to promoting civil rights.”
It was a memorable ceremony, said Gatto, who is now an attorney in the Los Angeles area. “I had tears in my eyes, and I know lots of people did as well,” he said. “We had several big hugs. We sort of looked into each other's eyes and you could see the tears developing. It was just deeply moving.”
Bryan Roldan, who turns 80 in November, said, “I just wish Mom and Dad could have been there to see that.”