Amid all of San Francisco’s economic doom and gloom, at least one contingent is still doing well — top executives.
And that’s good news for The City.
San Francisco’s “Overpaid Executive Tax,” which taxes companies that pay CEOs significantly higher than middle-rung workers, is generating more revenue than initially expected.
The City initially budgeted for $60 million in revenue from the tax this year, which is the first it has been in effect. But in a semi-regular budget update to supervisors on Wednesday, the controller’s office said revenue is expected to exceed $100 million.
Such a surge will help offset the major losses The City is feeling elsewhere in its budget, as the post-pandemic economy remains sluggish.
Adopted by voters in 2020, the Overpaid Executive Tax was pitched by then-Supervisor Matt Haney to punish companies that exacerbate income inequality in San Francisco. It doesn’t directly tax executives; rather, it adds an additional tax to the gross receipts or the payroll of the company itself.
When it was adopted, the tax was projected to generate between $60 and $140 million every year.
Now, it’s expected to bring in $190 million over the first year and a half it is in effect, which works out to about $125 million per year. That’s well within the range of what was predicted when the tax was adopted, but its resilience shines compared to other city taxes that are projected to dip.
“San Francisco has a lot of urgent needs right now, and nearly $200 million to pay for police, nurses, and emergency first responders will go a long way to make our city safer and healthier,” Haney told The Examiner on Thursday. “This tax had been so successful because it is only levied on huge corporations that can afford to pay their CEO 100 times more than their average worker. It doesn’t apply to any small business or any business at all that is struggling.”
The controller’s office is now bumping up its projection from $60 million to $100 million in annual revenue from the tax.
The strong revenues will be a boon to a City that has seen tax revenues plummet in other areas. As downtown property values plummet due to new work-from-home norms, The City is now projecting $327.3 million less in property tax revenue between 2022 and 2027 than it had when it ran the same five-year projection last year.
Overall, the financial picture is grim in a way it hasn’t been since the Great Recession set off an economic downturn in 2008. The City is expected to face a $744 million shortfall over the next two years, a gap Mayor London Breed will be forced to close in her budget proposal due June 1.
Thus, The City will celebrate any unexpectedly strong source of revenue.
The overpaid executive tax rate depends on the pay gap between San Francisco’s top executive and typical workers. A company that pays its top executive 100 times more than the earnings of its median employee in San Francisco will pay an additional 0.1% tax on its gross receipts. That rate is as high as 0.6% for an executive-to-employee pay ratio of 600:1 or more.
Local companies like Salesforce are eligible for the tax, as are those that conduct business in San Francisco but are based elsewhere.
It was not a tough sell to city voters, who passed it with 65% support in 2020.
CEO pay continues to surge in the United States, according to an Oct. 2022 analysis released by the Economic Policy Institute.
Major companies compensated their CEOs about 20 times as much as the average worker in 1965; by 2021, CEOs earned 236 times more than the average worker.