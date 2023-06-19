Monday marks the third celebration of Juneteenth since President Joe Biden declared it a federal holiday — and since Mayor London Breed formally recognized it as one in San Francisco.
The push to celebrate Juneteenth — which commemorates the emancipation of Black Americans on the anniversary of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learning that they were free on June 19, 1865 — as a national holiday grew stronger in the wake of the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Floyd’s death sparked the loudest calls for racial justice since the 1960s civil rights movement, which officials in San Francisco said at the time they heard loud and clear. Among those were cries to reform, defund, or outright abolish the police, which led city leaders to promise change within its police department and broader criminal justice system.
Three years after Floyd’s death, advocates say they’ve won key victories in that fight. But the pace of progress has slowed since the aftermath of his killing, they say, and could also be losing momentum amid San Francisco’s shifting priorities and political landscape.
“We’re still very much in this George Floyd moment, because this stuff keeps happening,” Brian Cox, a deputy San Francisco public defender in the office’s integrity unit, told The Examiner. “It’s not as if we had a moment where we said, ‘Yes, racism is bad. Black lives matter. We’re good now, right?’
“No, this is an ongoing issue, and I think unless we make a conscious decision to fight it, to continue to press against it, these tragedies are going to continue to occur.”
San Francisco — and its police department — have a lengthy history of mistreating and overpolicing Black people. A 2016 U.S. Department of Justice review “found disparities in traffic stops, post-stop searches, and use of deadly force against African Americans” by the San Francisco Police Department.
Over the last decade, reform efforts have centered on addressing these discriminatory practices, including 272 federal recommendations in 2016. As of last month, the police department said it was in compliance with all but 27, including 98 centered on the use of force and bias.
Since Floyd’s death, The City has diverted certain calls from police, instead directing calls about people experiencing mental health crises or homelessness to teams that don’t include armed officers. The San Francisco Police Commission passed a resolution on Wednesday urging Breed and the Board of Supervisors to fund a pilot diverting other 911 and 311 calls to mental health and social workers.
Among the other policy changes over the past few years, commissioners passed orders limiting traffic stops for low-level offenses, establishing protocols for officers to disengage and de-escalate situations with barricaded suspects, and directing Chief Bill Scott to rescind a pair of policies the department created for undercover officers and using social media in investigations without the commission’s oversight.
“I think in terms of what needs to change, we still have a lot more to do. There are still a lot of policies that hadn’t been revised for 25 or 30 years,” Max Carter-Oberstone, the commission’s vice president, said, pointing to some that predate the widespread adoption of the internet, let alone cell phones. “We have to continue that work.”
Defund or defend the police?
Police spending is one area, reform proponents say, in which The City has not kept up with its promises after Floyd’s death.
Mayor Breed announced in 2020 that San Francisco would redirect $120 million in law enforcement spending to The City’s Black communities over two years. That year, she reduced the police, sheriff, district attorney and juvenile probation department budgets by about $60 million to fund the Dream Keeper Initiative, a program designed to reinvest in San Francisco’s Black community.
However, the $60 million the program received in 2021 was smaller than the contributions those departments received from the general fund.
Amid local perception and national headlines proclaiming that San Francisco is in the midst of a crime wave — and in the aftermath of The City recalling District Attorney Chesa Boudin and voting in Breed appointee Brooke Jenkins to serve the remainder of his term — the mayor has directed or pledged more money to the police department, which is at its lowest staffing level in more than a decade.
At Breed’s request, the Board of Supervisors in March approved an additional $25 million to fund police overtime. Breed’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year gives the department $63 million more — nearly $777 million in all — than its budgetary predecessor, all as San Francisco stares down a massive budget shortfall.
That’s almost $85 million more than The City’s last pre-pandemic, pre-George Floyd budget.
New prosecutor, new priorities
Under Jenkins, a vocal proponent of her progressive predecessor’s ouster, police arrest more people and prosecutors file charges more often.
Jenkins’ office has diverted a lower percentage of cases to alternative programs this year (35.8%) than in either of Boudin’s last two years in the same position, according to city data, while convicting a higher percentage of cases (45.1%) than her predecessor.
Although Jenkins promised to use pretrial detention more than Boudin, San Francisco’s average jail population is still hovering around 800, as was the case in 2021 and ’22.
Many of those arrests and prosecutions have been for drug offenses as The City contends with an increasingly deadly opioid epidemic and tries to crack down on open-air drug dealing. San Francisco police officers have started arresting more people for being publicly intoxicated, which Cox called a carceral solution for a humanitarian crisis.
“Here we are in a situation a few years later where there’s an increase in the budget, there’s an increase in the demand for policing,” Cox said. “And a lot of this is really driven by political agendas, to some extent, and I understand that. But the reality is the people who suffer at the end of the day are disproportionately Black and brown people, and I think we have to keep that focused in our conversations.”
Historic cases don’t move forward
Jenkins has also dismissed charges in a pair of high-profile police shootings.
In May, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office formally dismissed manslaughter and assault charges against former police officer Christopher Samayoa — who shot and killed Keita O’Neil, an unarmed Black man suspected of carjacking, during a 2017 chase — and negligent discharge and assault with a firearm charges against Officer Christopher Flores in the 2019 shooting of Jamaica Hampton.
The former case was believed to be San Francisco’s first prosecution of an on-duty police killing, and Jenkins alleged that both were pursued for political reasons. Now, the family of the victim in a third police shooting is concerned Jenkins will drop charges in another.
Last month, Jenkins’ office didn’t oppose a motion by Officer Kenneth Cha’s attorney to delay the voluntary manslaughter case against his client, who allegedly shot Sean Moore — an unarmed Black man — in 2017. Moore died of his injuries in 2020, and The City settled a wrongful death lawsuit with his family for $3.25 million. Moore’s family fears that Jenkins will also move to dismiss those charges.
Asked in February about staff reductions in her office’s bureau responsible for investigating police violence, Jenkins told the San Francisco Chronicle that her office had opened four cases against police officers since replacing Boudin last July.
“Where I have proof beyond a reasonable doubt, I file charges,” Jenkins told the newspaper.
Yoel Haile, the director of the ACLU of Northern California’s criminal justice program, told The Examiner in an interview that in attempting to distance her office from Boudin, Jenkins is no longer prioritizing policies popular with voters.
Ahead of Boudin’s recall last year, The Examiner polled 541 likely voters. Sixty-eight percent said they supported sending low-level offenders to diversion programs instead of jail.
“In any conversations you have with San Franciscans, those were common-sense reforms to end mass incarceration, to hold the police accountable,” Haile said. “They were all very very popular. They remain very popular. What has not happened, though, is that being put in practice.”
Carter-Olberstrone, the police commissioner, noted that prosecutions are “outside of the commission’s powers” and said that although charging decisions are “critically important,” policy reform is “even more important.”
“I think it's fair to say that, at minimum, reasonable minds could disagree about whether charges could have been brought in (the Keita O'Neil) case,” said Carter-Olberstrone, a Breed appointee, after reading Jenkins' report in that case.
But he said Jenkins' handling of the killing of another unarmed Black man raised serious questions.
The case of Banko Brown
A month shy of the third anniversary of Floyd’s death, a Walgreens security guard shot and killed Banko Brown, an unhoused transgender man who was allegedly shoplifting. Jenkins announced days after Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony’s arrest that she would not press charges, then reiterated her decision two weeks later.
Those decisions prompted a swift public and political backlash, with the Board of Supervisors asking California Attorney General Rob Bonta or the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate. Bonta’s office has opened an “abuse of discretion” probe.
Carter-Olberstrone said he didn’t think Jenkins’ “reasoning was legally sound” and that her handling of the case “really cast into doubt all of her other decisions.”
“It’s really difficult to have faith in the way she’s making these types of charging decisions when you see the very irregular way she handled the Banko Brown case,” he said.
Though Brown was not killed by police, he was shot by someone charged with maintaining public safety. Under The City’s police code, security guards in San Francisco can unholster guns “in lawful response to an actual and specific threat to person and/or property.” Anthony said he acted in self-defense when he shot Brown, who was allegedly shoplifting.
Cox, the deputy public defender, said he thinks prosecutions in cases like the deaths of Brown, O’Neil and Moore are important. Three years after Floyd’s death prompted many cities to reckon with and rethink the role of law enforcement police, he said, accountability can only go so far.
“You can hold officers accountable, but it doesn’t upend our addiction to policing as a tool to solve problems they’re not supposed to be solving in the first place, like societal issues,” Cox said. “A lot of this really begins with the structure of how our legal system is created, the legal protections officers receive above and beyond what ordinary citizens receive.
“I think that if we are willing, as a society, to place them in a position above the rest of us, these are some of the results that we’re going to see.”