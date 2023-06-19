 Skip to main content
Three years after his death, advocates say SF still in 'George Floyd moment'

Mission High School George Floyd Rally

George Floyd’s death three years sparked protests and demonstrations across San Francisco, like the one pictured above, and around the country. Three years later, proponents of criminal justice and police reform reflect on what has — and hasn’t — changed in The City.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner file

Monday marks the third celebration of Juneteenth since President Joe Biden declared it a federal holiday — and since Mayor London Breed formally recognized it as one in San Francisco.

The push to celebrate Juneteenth — which commemorates the emancipation of Black Americans on the anniversary of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learning that they were free on June 19, 1865 — as a national holiday grew stronger in the wake of the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Mission High School George Floyd rally

A large crowd cheers at a rally at Mission High School before a protest march commemorating George Floyd and those killed by police on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
London Breed speaks at George Floyd rally

Mayor London Breed, pictured speaking at a rally to commemorate the life of George Floyd and others killed by police outside City Hall on Monday, June 1, 2020, has proposed a budget that would increase police spending by nearly $63 million over the previous fiscal year.

Ex // Top Stories

Sean Moore rally at San Francisco Hall of Justice

ACLU of Northern California Criminal Justice Program Director Yoel Haile — pictured to the right of Cleo Moore at a May rally at the San Francisco Hall of Justice demanding justice for her grandson, Sean, who was killed by police — says Brooke Jenkins' decision to dismiss charges in a pair of high-profile police killings doesn't reflect San Francisco voters' will.
Market Street Memorial for Banko Brown

Memorial for Banko Brown who was shot and killed by a security guard outside of a Walgreens at 825 Market St. on April 27, 2023 as seen in San Francisco on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

