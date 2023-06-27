San Francisco skyline at night

San Francisco leaders hope a plan to reduce fees on housing developers will spur new development, particularly downtown.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Mayor London Breed and city legislators believe they’ve found a way to help dislodge thousands of unbuilt, already-approved homes currently stuck in housing purgatory.

By easing the fees and affordable housing requirements The City imposes on housing developers, city leaders hope to kickstart long-stalled projects and spark new construction at a time San Francisco desperately needs it.

