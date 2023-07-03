Abortion Protest City Hall

Abortion rights protesters gather near City Hall on Friday to voice opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Funding secured in last year’s City budget to help women access abortion in San Francisco will not be repeated in 2023, but advocates say the money bolstered work that will continue beyond this year.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s abortion protections in 2022, Supervisor Hillary Ronen raced to secure a $400,000 late addition to The City budget to support access to reproductive health care in San Francisco and California.

