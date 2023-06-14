It seems the cost of everything is increasing these days, and the price of the water flowing through San Franciscans’ taps is no exception.
The Board of Supervisors accepted a proposal that will substantially increase San Franciscans’ water and sewer charges over the next three years.
The rate hikes were proposed by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which contends the additional revenue is needed to pay for improvements to water and sewer infrastructure, much of which has already been built or is under construction.
Supervisors mulled the merits of the rate increases — and the public review process through which they were vetted — but ultimately agreed with PUC officials that they are necessary to keep the utility system solvent.
Dennis Herrera, general manager of the SFPUC, told Supervisors during a public hearing Tuesday that the proposal was the result of a “fair and open rate-setting process.”
It’s the PUC’s responsibility to set utility rates, but the Board of Supervisors has the ability to reject them within 30 days, according to the city charter. Supervisors deferred a resolution to reject the proposal on Tuesday, effectively allowing the rates to take effect.
Under the proposal, the average single family residential water bill would increase from the current $62.14 to $74.09 by the third year.
Combined with increases to the sewer charges, San Franciscans can expect to shell out even more. The average single family residential combined water and sewer bill would increase from $136.34 now to $173.53 by year three, an average increase of 8.4% every year
As of March, the PUC noted, San Francisco’s stacked up well against other California cities. The average single-family home’s water and sewer bill in Los Angeles is $162 and in Santa Clara it’s $155. In Oakland, after planned rate increases, the average bill will be $138.
The PUC noted that it made it easier to qualify for discounts aimed at alleviating the burden on low-income ratepayers. Those who qualify can now obtain a 40% discount on their bill, compared to 25% under the old system.
“We recognize that higher rates are going to be a challenge for some of our customers,” Herrera said.
Of every new dollar created by the rate increases, the PUC claims $0.79 would go toward paying the debt on capital projects or funding such work directly — even though the PUC narrowed its 10-year planned capital spending by more than $1 billion.
Due to the way capital projects are financed, ratepayers don’t typically begin paying debt service until the work is done. Thus, city officials noted Tuesday that the rate increases would actually pay for work that was approved and undertaken long ago.
The agency warned that without approval of the rate increases, it could fail to make debt payments, see its credit rating lowered and borrowing costs increase, or be forced to scale back planned improvements like water main replacements.
The PUC built its water rate plan based on the results of an independent consultants’ study, and there were no rate increases last year in recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opponents of the plan argued it was built on faulty assumptions, including the projected need for water in San Francisco, and reckless spending on capital projects.
“The SFPUC has a long history of inflating water supply needs in order to justify their opposition to environmental regulations that would require higher flows in the Tuolumne River — the source of our Hetch Hetchy water,” Peter Drekmeier, policy director of the Tuolumne Water Trust, wrote in a letter to supervisors. “SFPUC policies don’t just harm the environment, but also have a huge impact on ratepayers by suggesting the need to invest in very expensive alternative water supplies that will not be needed.”
Supervisor Ahsha Safai made a motion — which was referred to committee to further discussion — that would task their budget and legislative analyst with conducting an audit of the PUC’s management of its water and wastewater systems.