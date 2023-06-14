Hetch Hetchy Reservoir

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which operates Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, proposed water and sewer rate increases of 5% in each of the next three years.

 San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

It seems the cost of everything is increasing these days, and the price of the water flowing through San Franciscans’ taps is no exception.

The Board of Supervisors accepted a proposal that will substantially increase San Franciscans’ water and sewer charges over the next three years.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com