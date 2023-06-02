Reading between the numbers, Mayor London Breed's budget issues an implicit ultimatum to the Board of Supervisors — either sign off on my plan, or play the bad guy.
Breed's $14.6 billion annual city budget proposal, unveiled on Wednesday, employs some fiscal gymnastics to close a deficit of $291 million and navigate the worst financial outlook since the Great Recession.
In doing so, it passes the buck to the supervisors and sets up a test of the board's cohesion.
Legislators will have a choice: They can approve the mayor's controversial proposals to redirect funding previously earmarked for endeavors like youth and family housing. Or, they can find ways to cut money from the budget themselves.
Breed's budget is balanced and predicated on the assumption that supervisors will approve key pieces of legislation allowing her to pull money from two funds to cover her priorities.
"Baby Prop C," passed in June 2018, established a new tax to fund the Babies and Families Fund, which would pay for early child care and education programs in San Francisco.
Breed is proposing a cut of $48.7 million to early child care and education spending, in order to fund food access programs that have seen federal COVID-19 funding run dry. Supporting food access programs is outside the parameters of Baby Prop C, and would thus require Supervisors to approve legislation changing the fund's scope.
The mayor also wants to shift tax revenue in the Our City, Our Home fund — which has strict, voter-approved parameters on what types of homeless services can be paid for — to cover her proposed expansion of shelter beds.
Over two years, Breed's budget plan proposes to redirect $34.4 million in Our City, Our Home to expand The City's shelter network by 594 beds. It's short of the 2,000 additional beds supervisors recently called for, but it's a start.
"This will help us get more people off the streets now, and then on the path to housing. Being flexible is a good thing," Breed tweeted on Thursday. "Meeting the needs of our residents and those on our streets is a good thing."
That might be a tough sell.
Breed's proposal came under quick criticism from advocates for the homeless, who feel The City shouldn't pull money set aside for housing and use it for temporary shelter. Supervisor Connie Chan, who chairs the supervisors' budget committee, said she's worried the mayor is sacrificing The City's future to "pay for the present."
Breed's preemptive response to the criticism, during a speech on Wednesday, was "I don't care." She positioned herself as a leader making tough choices to address The City's most pressing problems.
Ex // Top Stories
Authorities found the fatally injured man at a homeless encampment along Guadalupe Creek
This week's ExTech newsletter is on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman star performance in Washington amid growing fears about the impact of AI on society.
Reflecting on her first months in office, Sheng Thao explained to The Examiner how she draws wisdom from her experience as an unhoused abuse survivor
But enough Supervisors might "care" to shelve the proposal, which would require a supermajority to pass.
The mayor's office explained this week that the money she's reallocating from Our City, Our Home, was actually unspent last year. She warned this week that if her legislation isn't approved, the money will remain in an account, unspent.
But that will only prompt supervisors to ask why it hasn't been spent, given that she's the executive of The City.
If the votes Breed is counting on fail, supervisors will have to make cuts to the mayor's proposal.
Making cuts won't be easy, as a significant chunk of the mayor's major investments is already baked in.
For example, supervisors already approved a new contract with The City's police officers union that significantly increases officer pay, offers retention bonuses, and includes incentives to attract new hires.
Unsurprisingly, Supervisor Ahsha Safai — who is running against Breed in the 2024 mayoral election — was quick to find fault with the mayor's proposal. He lamented the absence of a "spirit of collaboration" in the budget.
"This is not the way to lead The City; this is the way if you just want your proposals to get shot down," Safai said.
Safai expressed confidence in Supervisors' ability to make cuts to the budget without redirecting Prop C funds. Every year, he said, departments facing scrutiny from supervisors "will come back and say we 'found $20 million.'"
"They use the word 'found' as though they uncovered a treasure," Safai said.
The choices this year will be hard, Safai acknowledged, but he said "we do it every year."
The coming weeks will prove if 2023 will shape up to be another "every year."