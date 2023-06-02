Mayor London Breed speaks at U.N. Plaza Board of Supervisors meeting

Mayor London Breed speaks at a special Board of Supervisors meeting at U.N. Plaza on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Reading between the numbers, Mayor London Breed's budget issues an implicit ultimatum to the Board of Supervisors — either sign off on my plan, or play the bad guy.

Breed's $14.6 billion annual city budget proposal, unveiled on Wednesday, employs some fiscal gymnastics to close a deficit of $291 million and navigate the worst financial outlook since the Great Recession. 

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com