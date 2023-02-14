Feinstein to Retire at the End of Her Term

Sen. Dianne Feinstein listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2021. Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she would not seek reelection after months of speculation. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

 STEFANI REYNOLDS

Being a U.S. senator was never Dianne Feinstein’s first choice. 

Long before she became a fixture in the “world’s most deliberative body,’’ Feinstein had her eyes on another prize. 

Marc Sandalow is the associate director of the University of California Washington Program. He has written about California politics from Washington for 30 years. 

Tags

You May Also Like