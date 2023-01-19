People smoking drugs in the UN Plaza on the first day the Tenderloin Center is closed on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

People smoking fentanyl in UN Plaza after the Tenderloin Center closed on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A City law meant to encourage the creation of safe injection sites in San Francisco is now a roadblock to them.

As S.F. supervisors grapple with the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic, they may now choose to repeal the 2020 law that requires The City’s Department of Public Health to approve and permit any safe injection site.

