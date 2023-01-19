A City law meant to encourage the creation of safe injection sites in San Francisco is now a roadblock to them.
As S.F. supervisors grapple with the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic, they may now choose to repeal the 2020 law that requires The City’s Department of Public Health to approve and permit any safe injection site.
Commonly called an overdose prevention center, such sites allow people to use drugs under the supervision of a person trained in overdose reversal.
The law that created a permit system — originally thought to pave the way for an overdose prevention center in San Francisco — is now viewed as one of the hurdles to opening one.
The law prohibits DPH from issuing a permit to an overdose prevention center "unless and until state law authorizes the City to approve Persons to operate Overdose Prevention Programs." Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have allowed safe injection programs to be piloted in San Francisco.
If the Board of Supervisors approves new legislation introduced by Supervisor Hillary Ronen on Wednesday that repeals the permit structure, an overdose prevention center would no longer need a permit to open.
Overdose prevention centers remain illegal under federal law, although New York City has opened two such sites. The City does not provide direct funding for the sites, which are operated by nonprofit OnPoint NYC.
OnPoint’s executive director, Sam Rivera, touted the success of its two overdose prevention centers at a Board of Supervisors hearing earlier this month. There has not been a single fatal overdose at either location.
After months of stagnation in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced Wednesday that The City would be open to allowing a nonprofit to operate an overdose prevention center using the same model that exists in New York.
But first, a majority of the Board of Supervisors would have to repeal the law that requires the operator of the overdose prevention center to have a City permit.
The bill was drafted by then-supervisor Matt Haney, who has championed overdose prevention centers. Haney is now a state assembly member representing portions of The City hardest-hit buy the opioid overdose epidemic.
“If this new approach can get these life saving overdose prevention sites open faster and get open air drug use off of our streets and sidewalks, then let's do it,” Haney told The Examiner in a text message. “There shouldn't be any more excuses or delays, let's move forward.”
In addition to requiring a DPH permit, the law also established standards for how overdose prevention programs should operate and deprioritized the police department’s enforcement of drug possession laws against people using such a program.
The announcement this week does not clarify how The City operated a de facto supervised injection site at the now-shuttered Tenderloin Center for nearly a full year in 2022.
A DPH memo, obtained by The Examiner through a public records request — highlights how crucial safe consumption services are to its overdose response
The City initially planned to open several “wellness hubs,” which would offer a suite of services that included overdose prevention, following the closure of The Tenderloin Center. Those sites could still eventually include an overdose prevention component, but The City is waiting on legal guidance from the Department of Justice before doing so, according to Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for Mayor London Breed.
In the absence of clarity from the federal government, Cretan said The City can not directly provide property or funding for an overdose prevention program. It can, however, offer indirect support for nonprofits that operate overdose prevention centers, such as by providing funding to help link people to treatment programs or distributing naloxone.
In statements on Twitter on Thursday, Ronen made clear that she wants The City to offer substantial — but indirect — funding to a nonprofit that provides overdose prevention. She noted that in New York, the city funds “the majority of costs of their version of wellness centers.” New York City uses public dollars to fund an array of OnPoint services, but not its overdose prevention program.
“It is my aim that SF will follow suit and fund all parts of the Wellness Centers with City funds and will use opioid settlement funds (non public) dollars to fund the Safe Consumption part of the centers,” Ronen said.
One supervisor said The City is “creating a situation where you just have services one day and then they’re gone the next day”
City Attorney David Chiu has also voiced support for the New York model.
“The opioid epidemic continues to wreak havoc on our streets and claim the lives of far too many San Franciscans. To save lives, I have fully supported a nonprofit moving forward with New York City’s model of overdose prevention centers," Chiu said in a statement. "Repealing this ordinance is one step towards that goal.”
The push for overdose prevention centers in San Francisco has bridged the divide between progressives and moderates on the Board of Supervisors, who tend to disagree about the role the criminal justice system should play in combating opioid addiction but see the need for a broad array of treatment options.