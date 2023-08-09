Tenderloin Center syringes

The December closure of the Tenderloin Center, whose syringe cart is pictured above on June 2, 2002, has left The City without a safe consumption site. Supervisor Matt Dorsey said that, without a commitment to include such services, he no longer supports funding resource centers for drug users known as wellness hubs. 

A San Francisco supervisor's proposal to redirect nearly $20 million in funding from resource centers for drug users to jail rehab programs faces pushback.

Voices inside and outside of City Hall blasted Supervisor Matt Dorsey this week after he urged Mayor London Breed to reallocate $18.6 million earmarked for wellness hubs — sites where The City offers overdose prevention services — to "jail-based treatment and recovery services."

