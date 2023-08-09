A San Francisco supervisor's proposal to redirect nearly $20 million in funding from resource centers for drug users to jail rehab programs faces pushback.
Voices inside and outside of City Hall blasted Supervisor Matt Dorsey this week after he urged Mayor London Breed to reallocate $18.6 million earmarked for wellness hubs — sites where The City offers overdose prevention services — to "jail-based treatment and recovery services."
Dorsey, a former SFPD spokesperson, said he no longer supported funding the public centers in the absence of supervised consumption services or when a trained professional oversees people using drugs.
Instead, he argued in a letter to the mayor, the "lawless conduct" of people incarcerated on drug charges "suggests a far more acute need for life-saving care and robust overdose prevention services."
But Dorsey has previously courted controversy, and his colleagues' criticism, in his approach to The City's drug crisis. Last month, Supervisor Myrna Melgar said Dorsey's calls to carve out exceptions to its sanctuary city policies and investigate how much it spends on court-appointed attorneys for alleged drug dealers were "totally counter to our San Francisco values."
Supervisor Hillary Ronen met Dorsey's budget asks with sharp criticism this week, accusing him of "(seeking) to advance his political career by using vulnerable populations and press releases to gain attention while accomplishing nothing for people living in poverty and dying on our streets."
"Politicians like Supervisor Dorsey are why we can't make headway on the overdose crisis in San Francisco," Ronen said in a release, claiming the first-term lawmaker "never attended one hearing to register his concerns when the Board's Budget Committee discussed the plans for a month in day-long hearings."
Dorsey voted in favor of the budget earlier this summer, and five months ago for legislation Breed and Ronen introduced that cleared the way for safe consumption sites to open in The City. Under the bill, such a site would no longer need a license from the Department of Public Health.
He told The Examiner he was in favor of funding the three wellness hubs — one in the Tenderloin, another in the Mission and a third in SoMa, within Dorsey's district — over the next two fiscal years when they included supervised consumption sites and assuming they would open simultaneously.
But the hubs won't include such services a la New York City, where supervised consumption is operated by a nonprofit. The City's Department of Public Health said the first center would open in Dorsey's district before the other two. But Dorsey expressed skepticism that the new facility would make a dent in the issue since the proposed center is just blocks away from another, the 6th Street Harm Reduction Center.
"I can't say to neighbors in good conscience that it will get public drug use off the streets," Dorsey said.
Public health officials didn't respond to The Examiner's request for clarification on the timeline of the wellness hubs' opening.
San Francisco recorded 406 accidental overdose deaths through June, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, leaving The City on pace to surpass 800 deaths — or more than two per day — for the first time since 2020. The San Francisco Police Department announced last week that it had seized more narcotics in the embattled Tenderloin this year than all of 2022.
Last December, The City closed the Tenderloin Center, San Francisco's only supervised consumption site. California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill last August that would've allowed San Francisco to permit overdose prevention programs. The City passed legislation to allow — but not fund — supervised consumption sites operated by nonprofits.
Dorsey said he supports following New York's model, but no nonprofit has been willing to assume the legal or financial responsibility of operating a safe injection site.
Still, demand for such services is growing without a meaningful response, Ronen said. She said the demand for voluntary addiction services at the 6th Street Harm Reduction Center in Dorsey's district has risen from 150 to 500 people per day.
The wellness hubs funded in The City's budget "are designed to meet this demand," she said.
"Supervisor Dorsey wants to arrest and jail the way out of the overdose epidemic," Ronen said. She called the approach "a strategy used during the drug wars in this country that have been widely discredited."
HealthRight 360, the medical nonprofit, echoed that criticism this week. The group said reallocating the wellness hubs' funding while "further investing in a law enforcement strategy is a replication of decades of failure" from the War on Drugs.
"This type of policing is also shown to exacerbate overdose rates," the group said. "Criminalizing the drug supply and consumption in an effort to reduce them is precisely what led us to this point. What it has not done is reduce substance use in any meaningful way."
Dorsey told The Examiner he doesn't "think there's a commonly shared definition of what the War on Drugs was."
"If they're in custody, it should be the safest place to be" for drug users, Dorsey said, adding that his goal of funding jail programs was to improve outcomes for incarcerated people.