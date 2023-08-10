Lloyd Silverstein, President of the Hayes Valley Merchants Council

Lloyd Silverstein, president of the Hayes Valley Merchants Council and third-generation owner of Optical Underground: “They promised us foot patrols, and we got it.”

 photos by Craig Lee/The Examiner

When The City proposed reopening Hayes Street to cars on the weekends — a pandemic-era holdover that invites pedestrians into the center of a normally frenetic road — neighborhood leaders sprang into action.

Hayes Valley leaders asked those who felt strongly about the Shared Spaces program to write personalized letters to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials. More 130 stories flooded in, according to Jennifer Laska, president of the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association.

Rad Radish restaurant below a residential building at the corner of Gough and Hayes Streets

Rad Radish restaurant serves customers on the ground floor of a residential building at the corner of Gough and Hayes Streets in Hayes Valley.

Ex // Top Stories

Hayes Street Grill at 320 Hayes Street in Hayes Valley

Hayes Street Grill at 320 Hayes Street in Hayes Valley in San Francisco on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com