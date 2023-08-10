When The City proposed reopening Hayes Street to cars on the weekends — a pandemic-era holdover that invites pedestrians into the center of a normally frenetic road — neighborhood leaders sprang into action.
Hayes Valley leaders asked those who felt strongly about the Shared Spaces program to write personalized letters to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials. More 130 stories flooded in, according to Jennifer Laska, president of the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association.
The City quickly reversed course, ensuring the row of lines-out-the-door restaurants and trendy shops stayed a weekend pedestrian paradise for now.
“We just gave a platform to the neighbors,” Laska said.
Though long well-organized, Hayes Valley — a neighborhood just a lunch-break jaunt from City Hall — has flexed its muscle to influence city leaders recently.
Now recognizable for the neighborhood living room of Patricia’s Green and digitally native shops such as Warby Parker and Brooklinen, Hayes Valley residents say the neighborhood has a long history of activism.
Founded in successful defiance of plans to route the Central Freeway through the neighborhood in the 1990s, the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association and other groups continue to ensure their voices are heard.
“We’re a feisty bunch,” Laska said.
The neighborhood association was again thrust into the spotlight when a letter it wrote — which aired concerns about the fire risk posed by frequent homeless encampments — went viral following the towering blaze that consumed a building on the corner of Octavia Boulevard and Oak Street last week.
“Our neighborhood and our city is literally being trashed and set on fire and you all are doing nothing about it. We are asking you to take these issues seriously and remove encampments that pose a danger to our community when we report them instead of throwing your hands up in the air,” the association warned in the May 30 letter, weeks before the major fire that destroyed more than a dozen under-construction condos.
Though she didn’t name-check its author, the letter earned a public response from Mayor London Breed, who largely blamed a court-ordered pause on aggressive encampment sweeps for hampering The City’s flexibility in addressing the issues raised by the association.
In other instances, neighborhood pushback has won quick action from city leaders.
Concerns about shoplifting — which peaked when high-end outdoor-gear retailer Cotopaxi announced (and later rescinded) the closure of its Hayes Street location — hit an apex last fall. The neighborhood association held a public town hall with Supervisor Dean Preston and an SFPD captain to press for solutions, including increased foot patrols in the neighborhood.
“They promised us foot patrols, and we got it,” said Lloyd Silverstein, president of the Hayes Valley Merchants Council.
A group text that includes dozens of merchants serves a function similar to a neighborhood watch, Silverstein said. And when police presence fades, issues start to crop up — and Silverstein harangues police to step up.
What’s the secret? Volume.
“We get the attention of the people that make decisions because we probably yell louder,” Silverstein said. “It’s just simply that.”
Laska agreed, pointing to the results from the town hall on policing.
“It’s hard to stare at 50 or 70 people and not respond, so we make sure to give people a voice,” she said.
Laska said she believes Hayes Valley has dealt with many of the same issues as other city neighborhoods that have proliferated since the onset of the pandemic — but, she said, “We put people on record for some of the issues that we’re seeing.”
Laska and Silverstein hold significant stature in Hayes Valley, but not everyone in the neighborhood agrees with their stance. This week, Laska and the neighborhood association drew criticism for opposing Supervisor Dean Preston’s continued push for affordable housing to be built on a city-owned Hayes Street site that currently hosts an outdoor fitness center used for events like a neighborhood carnival and movie screenings.
Parcel K, as it is known, has long been designated for housing, but Laska told The Examiner she would like to “find an alternate spot for affordable housing and maintain the open space.”
“We can figure out a way to do both,” she said.
Jason Henderson, who has chaired the HVNA transportation and planning committee for more than 15 years, said he believes the neighborhood division over affordable housing is “not as prominent as you’d think.” He said the neighborhood association is on record supporting such development, but recently “new members who were not part of the original planning” have voiced their opposition.
“There are no other sites nearby, and this is the spot. Period,” Henderson wrote in an email to The Examiner. “Why not? Why not have working class people with families live here? That is the question. The ‘open space’ is Patricia’s Green. That was always the plan.”
Preston acknowledged the association‘s arguments in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, but countered, “This site was promised for affordable housing more than 20 years ago, and I’m committed to delivering affordable housing there.”
It’s not unusual for Laska’s outlook to diverge from Preston’s, whose district includes Hayes Valley.
“I think it degraded over time,” Laska said of her relationship with Preston’s office. “I probably disagree with Dean Preston’s politics about 80% of the time. I’m vocal about it, and I don’t think that they like working with that.”
Preston’s office highlights the areas of agreement, such as maintaining the Shared Spaces program on Hayes Street, which the supervisor supported in a letter of his own to the SFMTA. The supervisors and neighborhood association also collaborated to address proliferating encampments early in the pandemic. Preston’s office credited the neighborhood association for seeking a solution that would shelter or house — and not simply sweep along — the people living in them.
“They are and have been a very effective neighborhood group,” Kyle Smeallie, an aide to Preston, told The Examiner.
The efficacy was on display last month when the neighborhood and merchants association revived a historic carnival lined with live music and performances — all for free.
“I think it’s a very vibrant, thriving growing place; I think it’s one of the most vibrant in the city,” Laska said. “We’ve got a group of people here who work really hard to make it that way. It’s no accident.”