Data San Francisco collects on a quarterly basis on encampments, like the one pictured above at Eddy and Taylor streets on Aug. 29, 2023, paints a mixed picture of the injunction’s impact.

City and state leaders have excoriated an injunction they claim handcuffs their ability to address proliferating homeless encampments in San Francisco.

But it’s difficult to peg by any objective measure exactly how the court order — issued last December by a federal judge after homeless advocates alleged city sweeps were unconstitutional — is having an impact on the overall state of homelessness in The City.

