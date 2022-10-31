Governor Gavin Newsom cited the conservative media outlet FOX News as a partial catalyst behind the rising tide of violence against politicians.
In particular, he noted FOX commentator Jesse Watters' months-long tirade on Paul Pelosi and the station's years-long vendetta against speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
"They're sowing the seeds, creating a culture and a climate like this," Newsom told CBS. "I mean, look online. Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks and in social media to dehumanize people like Nancy Pelosi and other political leaders."
Newsom drew the connection between the conservative media outlet's preoccupation with the couple and the "dehumanization" of liberal political leaders, including himself: "don't tell me that's not aiding and abetting all this — of course it is", he told CBS.
Other political actors at the national level echoed these remarks, including Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.
"This is despicable. There’s no place in America [for this]. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol." President Biden said following the incident at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
As recently as last year, after Newsom "emphatically" beat back a GOP-led recall according to The Associated Press, he saw an uptick in harassment, he said in an interview with CBS.
What may have began as an extremist ideology becomes mainstream when FOX covers it, said Newsom, and people become emboldened by the rhetoric pushed by FOX.
"People feel free to shove again."
