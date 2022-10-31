Newsom at Podium

After Newsom beat back a GOP-led recall, he saw an uptick in harassment, he said in an interview with CBS.

 Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Governor Gavin Newsom cited the conservative media outlet FOX News as a partial catalyst behind the rising tide of violence against politicians.

In particular, he noted FOX commentator Jesse Watters' months-long tirade on Paul Pelosi and the station's years-long vendetta against speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.

