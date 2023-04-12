Twitter verified check

San Francisco is not the first government to decline participation in Twitter Blue.

City leaders are divided in many ways but can agree on at least one thing — not paying Elon Musk for a blue verification badge.

In a show of fiscal restraint and condemnation of Musk’s leadership, the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Wednesday that makes it The City’s policy to not pay for verification badges on city leaders’ and government Twitter accounts.

