City leaders are divided in many ways but can agree on at least one thing — not paying Elon Musk for a blue verification badge.
In a show of fiscal restraint and condemnation of Musk’s leadership, the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Wednesday that makes it The City’s policy to not pay for verification badges on city leaders’ and government Twitter accounts.
Under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter announced last year that it would begin to charge for verification of its users’ pages, a reversal of the longstanding policy aimed at discouraging impersonation.
The company did, however, allow already-verified accounts to be grandfathered in.
Then, the company announced it would begin to end its “legacy” verification starting April 1, forcing everyone to pay the $8 per month for “Twitter Blue” if they want a blue checkmark next to their name.
To join Twitter Blue, organizations will be forced to pay a higher rate of $1,000 a month, plus $50 per month for each affiliated account.
Despite the April 1 deadline to pay or be stripped of the badge, many accounts of San Francisco leaders still have legacy verification, including Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin.
“It thought it was important to state it for the record,” Peskin said, adding that the City Administrator and other city leaders have taken the same stance.
The City of San Francisco’s government account has been granted a gray check mark denoting it as “a government or multilateral organization account.” But the accounts of other local governments and agencies, such as the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, haven’t received that treatment.
The SFPUC, for example, still has a blue check mark “because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.” It will likely disappear as Twitter continues to roll back the legacy verification program.
“As a social media platform, Twitter should prioritize authenticity and transparency; charging users for badge verification undermines this mission by creating a system where only those who can afford to pay are more likely to be verified,” the resolution states. “This system goes against the principles of a fair and transparent platform.”
Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced Monday that she plans to leave Twitter.
“Peace out Twitter. Time is precious. Will be using the time I spend on this forum having direct productive conversations with the people of San Francisco,” she tweeted.
San Francisco is not the first government to decline participation in Twitter Blue.
The White House informed its staff in March that it wouldn’t pay for verification for its staff members.
Since Elon Musk’s purchase of the company last year, Twitter has been increasingly in headlines.
Most recently, the company has been in a battle with its property manager over the letter “w,” which was whited out on the Twitter sign that fronts the company’s Market Street headquarters.
Meanwhile, the company has seen a decline in advertising revenue and is facing legal action from its landlord.