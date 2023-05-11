Strawberry Lake? Blue Heron Lake?
Anything but Stow Lake.
Citing the documented antisemitism of William W. Stow, after whom the lake is named, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is advocating that the man-made body of water be rechristened.
A resolution discussed by supervisors on Thursday documents the virulent antisemitism of Stow, who represented Santa Cruz County for two terms in the state assembly in the mid-19th century, including a stint as its speaker.
Stow used his platform as Assembly speaker to put forward proposals like a Sunday “closing law,” which disproportionately impacted Jewish business owners who celebrated the Sabbath on Saturday and stayed open on Sundays. He also proposed a “tax on Jews,” the resolution states, which was meant to discourage Jewish people from moving to California.
“I have no sympathy with the Jews, and would it were in my power to enforce a regulation that would eliminate them from not only our county but from the entire state,” the resolution quotes Stow saying in 1855. “I am for a Jew tax that is so high that [Jews] would not be able to operate any more shops. They are a class of people here only to make money and who leave the country as soon as they make money.”
By passing the resolution through committee on Thursday and slating it for a final vote before the full board on Tuesday, supervisors took a key first step in what will be a months-long process to change the lake’s name.
Ultimately, the decision about whether or not to rename the lake lies in the hands of the Recreation and Park Commission. The commission’s process requires that the Board of Supervisors hold three public hearings to discuss the potential name change before making a formal recommendation to the commission.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district includes Stow Lake and is spearheading the renaming effort, explained that she plans to hold upcoming public hearings on Zoom, at the County Fair Building, and a yet-to-be-determined location in the Richmond district.
In addition to considering whether to change the name at all, the public hearings will provide an opportunity for San Franciscans to suggest a new name.
Though antisemitism was not — and is not — rare, Stow stood out because of his platform as a state leader.
“We must do what we can to correct these stains on our society,” said Melgar, who noted that antisemitism is reportedly once again on the rise.
After a failed gubernatorial campaign, Stow moved to San Francisco in 1856 and joined a law firm. Later in his life, serving as a member of the San Francisco Park Commission, Stow successfully solicited a $25,000 donation to help construct the lake that now bears his name.
“It’s unclear how the decision was made to name the lake after Stow, according to the park department’s historian-in-residence Christopher Pollock, it was common during Golden Gate Park’s early days for landmarks to be named after park commissioners,” the resolution states.
Steve Miller, a Jewish San Franciscan advocating for the lake to be renamed, told supervisors that “when someone in power spews hatred against a minority, the consequences for that minority are very personal.”
“I think we have a responsibility, the duty, to correct this, to pass this resolution,” Miller said. “And given the times that we’re in, I believe this will sense a very clear message that that kind of hatred and bigotry have no home in our city. Not now, not ever.”
The resolution was sponsored by Supervisors Melgar, Connie Chan and Aaron Peskin.
Although public testimony Thursday was broadly in support of the name change, supervisors have fielded some opposition to the effort.
“If you can't learn from our history, that is on you! We learn from the past in order to do better for the future generations,” Rosalinda Callejas, who expressed pride that “part of my heritage is Jewish,” wrote in a letter to supervisors. “But, that doesn't mean tearing down our statues or renaming schools, the Lake etc.”