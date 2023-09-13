“I hope this goes to the Supreme Court,” the former San Francisco mayor said Tuesday during a forum with Politico, via the Associated Press. “And that’s a hell of a statement coming from a progressive Democrat.”
Newsom said California will file a brief in support of The City’s efforts to overturn U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu’s December ruling ordering San Francisco to stop enforcing a handful of laws that ban sitting and camping on public sidewalks. A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied San Francisco’s motion to amend the injunction last week.
The Coalition on Homelessness originally sued The City last year, accusing officials of violating unhoused people’s constitutional rights by forcing them to move from the street without providing adequate shelter options. Ryu’s injunction cited a 2018 9th Circuit ruling that barred Boise, Idaho, from punishing people for sleeping on streets if alternative places to stay are not available.
San Francisco officials, including Mayor London Breed and City Attorney David Chiu, have decried the injunction for preventing The City from keeping its streets clean. City data recorded in July — the most recent month available — counted more tents (609) than at any point since San Francisco started conducting a quarterly census. July also marked the third straight census in which the number of large encampments (14) had declined.
The 9th Circuit said it “will address all the other issues raised” in The City’s appeal in “due course.” Chiu vehemently rejected Coalition on Homelessness attorneys’ settlement offer last month, calling the move a political stunt.
