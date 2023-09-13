California Governor Homelessness

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will intervene in an ongoing federal court case that has barred San Francisco from cleaning up homeless encampments.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is openly rooting for a federal court injunction barring San Francisco from conducting certain homeless sweeps to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Newsom has repeatedly criticized the Republican-appointed majority on the court, including in the wake of decisions that loosened requirements for concealed-carry firearm permits, overturned the right to abortions and barred universities from considering race in college admissions.

